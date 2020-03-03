ATLANTA, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last week, the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) have been responding to the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the WHO has upgraded the concern to "very high". Expert recommendations for medical professionals in this concern include increased use of "telemedicine to redirect persons to the right level of care". Many states are now moving quickly to ensure virtual care services as a means of enabling remote clinical advice and triage. As a free public health measure, ExamMed, an award winning and nationally recognized healthcare technology platform, announces that it is making available its virtual, HIPAA compliant platform to providers free for 3 months so that they can continue to see their patients as community concern accelerates.
ExamMed is at the forefront of bringing telemedicine to life inside brick-and-mortar medical practices by equipping doctors with innovative virtual healthcare technology. The ExamMed platform is ideal for any office setting – ranging from practices to hospitals, urgent care and neighborhood clinics – that manage patients with chronic diseases and high-risk illnesses or those living in rural areas. Leveraging ExamMed, providers can reduce non-emergent in-office visits and increase daily patient volume, while remote monitoring promotes the continuum of care, minimizes liability and costly hospital patient readmissions.
"The concern about COVID-19 is compelling many medical practices in our communities to prepare for the additional burden of inquiries. Moreover, many practices are already experiencing a much higher increase in appointment cancellations and no-shows. ExamMed makes the remote engagement with a primary care or specialty provider simple and easy. Most providers are able to see patients (with reimbursable tele-visits) within a few hours. We help people see their own doctor quickly without going in," said Dan Edmonds-Waters, ExamMed's Chief Revenue Officer and a healthcare veteran with 30+ years of experience who has previously held national executive positions at industry giant Kaiser Permanente.
While there are many cases that might benefit from this service, telemedicine use cases during this critical time include: 1) Triage according to clinical protocols and patient history; 2) Support voluntary home isolation for evaluation of viral symptoms; and 3) Remote or sustained evaluation of cough, sustained cold symptoms, fever, and shortness of breath prior to, or in place of, in-person clinic visits.
"At ExamMed, our focus is two-fold: ensuring that patients have great access to their own doctors and ensuring doctors uncomplicated, convenient ways to connect and deliver the best care," said Faraz Zubairi, CEO of ExamMed. "This is done by incorporating telemedicine into medical practices in order for patients to see their own doctor rather than consulting with a random practitioner directed to them via one of the on-demand virtual healthcare services on the market today. In heightened times, it is even more paramount to enable patients with the comfort of seeing their own trusted providers."
At times like this, it is important to pull together to get people to the right care solution with the least risk. ExamMed is committed to helping practitioners conveniently accommodate their patient concerns as part of the medical community response.
To take advantage of this limited time offer please visit https://exammed.com/covid19/ , email info@exammed.com or call us at 1.888.410.4769.
About ExamMed
ExamMed, a Treehouse Holdings portfolio company, is an award winning and nationally recognized universal healthcare technology platform that offers providers an ideal patient-centered, complete model of care, both virtual and in-office. The platform is setting the new standard in healthcare, by bundling a video enabled provider-specific telehealth platform, centralized patient scheduling and messaging capabilities, interoperable EMR/EHR exchange, access to specialty care providers and referrals in one holistic solution. ExamMed has been named a 2019 Atlanta Inno Blazer: Top Healthcare + Medicine Company and was recently named a TAG (Technology Association of Georgia) Top 40 Innovative Company for 2020. ExamMed's technology has been incorporated into doctors' offices spanning multiple specialties nationally. The independently funded company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information about ExamMed, visit www.exammed.com.