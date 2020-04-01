NETANYA, Israel, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exaware, a leading provider of carrier-grade disaggregated routers, announced today that it is expanding its involvement in the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) by joining the Disaggregated Open Router (DOR) sub-group.
For more than a year, Exaware has taken an active role in TIP's Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways (DCSG) Project Group which has provided backhaul solutions for the cost-effective and scalable deployment of 5G networks. TIP's Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) project group recently announced the launch of a new sub-group focused on developing Disaggregated Open Routers (DOR). Exaware will be joining this DOR initiative, which will be led jointly by KDDI and Vodafone.
The ever growing traffic demand is adding more and more pressure on the transport networks to support the proliferation of different services ranging from 5G mobility, Internet of Things communications, Cloud based services, AR/VR immersive services, Internet Video surveillance, 4K/8K video streaming.
The DOR sub-group comes to address these requirements by complementing TIP's Open Transport portfolio with Core & Aggregation routers solutions based on disaggregated and open hardware together with innovative NOS products.
"We are excited to start a new chapter in our collaboration with the Telecom Infra Project," said Ronen Hovav, Chief Business Officer of Exaware. "The launch of TIP's Disaggregated Open Routers sub-group is a testament to the growing adoption of disaggregated routing solutions by world-class communication service providers. Exaware's ExaNOS, which has been designed from the start to be a scalable network operating system, plays an important part in this growing ecosystem."
"It's great to see how rapidly the community is coming together to expand the scope of the Open Optical and Packet Transport Project Group. With Exaware's solution becoming part of this ecosystem, operators have a clear roadmap to the next generation core and aggregation routers," said David Hutton, Chief Engineer at Telecom Infra Project.
As part of its TIP-related efforts, Exaware will leverage its robust and feature-rich ExaNOS operating system to address the core network, provider edge and peering applications, among others. ExaNOS works on all white-box equipment in the market using Broadcom DNX chipsets, notably on leading models from Edgecore Networks and Delta Networks. This approach gives Exaware customers the flexibility to choose the best solution according to their specific needs.
About Exaware
Exaware is a leading provider of carrier-grade network operating systems for mobile and fixed telecom service providers. Founded in 2007 (as Compass Networks) and headquartered in Israel, Exaware has redefined routing software that is engineered specifically for carrier networks. With incredible scale potential and unprecedented rich features, Exaware's open NOS software is ported to low-cost white-box equipment. With extensive experience in real-world applications, the Exaware team of world-class software developers and network engineers has developed best-in-class open NOS software that is set to revolutionize the telecom routing market. For more information, visit www.exaware.com.
About Telecom Infra Project
TIP is a collaborative telecom community that is evolving the infrastructure that underpins global connectivity. TIP's mission is to accelerate the pace of innovation in next generation telecom networks, through the design, build, test and deployment of standards-based, open and disaggregated end-to-end solutions. Over the past four years, TIP has driven substantial innovation across all elements of the network including Access, Transport, Core & Services, while spanning urban through to rural market use cases. To date, it has 13 Community Labs which test, validate and integrate solutions, embarked on field trials in Africa, Latin America, Middle East and Europe. The recently launched TIP Exchange hosts 46 products from 29 member companies. Read more: www.telecominfraproject.com
Media Contact
Kfir Silis
kfir.silis@exaware.com