Exceed Cybersecurity & I.T. Services, a premiere provider of cybersecurity risk management and CMMC compliance management, will be co-hosting the educational webinar Risky Business with Beltway Merchant Services at 10am – 11am EDT on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 via Zoom.
FREDERICK, Md., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exceed Cybersecurity & I.T. Services, a premiere provider of cybersecurity risk management and CMMC compliance management, will be co-hosting the educational webinar Risky Business with Beltway Merchant Services at 10am – 11am EDT on Thursday, March 31st, 2022 via Zoom. (https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cfhV2FWkT2-yEakLp-sBzw)
Today, every business is at risk from a cyber-attack. The number of attacks, such as ransomware, continue to rise year over year, and the price to recover from an attack continues to rise along with it. Because of this, businesses are suffering permanent damage. However, there is good news: there are tools business owners can use to protect their organization.
In this educational webinar, attendees will learn:
- Why no business is safe today
- The imminent danger of a cyber-attack on your organization
- The effect a data breach or ransomware attack will have on your business
- What you can do to protect yourself
- The role cyber liability insurance plays in protecting you
- How to manage your cyber liability & plan for recovery
"Unfortunately, regardless of size, industry, or location, it is no longer IF an organization will be hit by a cyber attack, but WHEN," stated Brian Guenther, President of Exceed Cybersecurity & I.T. Services. He continued "The first step to protecting your business from the threat of ransomware or a data breach is to understand your risk level. Dan Helhowski (Beltway Merchant Services) and I want to do our part to help our business community by spreading awareness about this issue. I encourage everyone to join us for our educational webinar Risky Business: How to handle you unmanaged cyber risk to understand your risk level."
About Exceed Cybersecurity & I.T Services
Exceed Cybersecurity & I.T. Services is a premier 'Cybersecurity-first' Managed Internet Technology (I.T.) company offering all-encompassing I.T. support (Managed I.T., Cybersecurity, Cloud, etc.) with a focus in cybersecurity risk management and CMMC compliance management. Exceed Cybersecurity has consistently helped businesses mitigate the potential financial, reputational, operational, and legal damages of cyber-attacks and data compliance regulations. Exceed Cybersecurity is an accredited Registered Provider Organization (RPO) by the CMMC AB. For more information on Exceed Cybersecurity, please call (240) 377-0504 or visit http://www.exceeditmd.com.
Media Contact
Brian Guenther, Exceed Cybersecurity & IT Services, 2403770504, brian@exceeditmd.com
SOURCE Exceed Cybersecurity & IT Services