FREDERICK, Md., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to a recent statement from the White House, Brian Guenther, President of Exceed Cybersecurity & I.T. Services, was asked to join a panel of cybersecurity professionals to assist organizations in preparing their organization's cyber defense. "Current intelligence indicates the potential for Russian cyber warfare against US companies in response to current sanctions," stated Mr. Guenther, "and I have distilled the recommended steps from the White House into an actionable list to help US organizations prepare themselves against this threat."
These actions are as follows:
1. Use multi-factor authentication (MFA) on all systems where this option is available. – This greatly increases the difficulty for others to hack into your accounts.
2. Activate modern security tools such as Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) on all devices and systems. – Traditional anti-virus is no longer enough to protect your devices.
3. Review all systems and applications to ensure they are fully updated and patched. – Often, technology companies are aware of vulnerabilities in their software or hardware. Applying these updates keeps your device secure.
4. Change all passwords and ensure that each account has a strong, unique password. – Using a weak password or the same password for multiple accounts leaves you very vulnerable to a cyber attack. Additionally, if your credentials have been stolen in the past, changing your password will protect you from this threat.
5. Back up your data and maintain offline backups. – Backing up your data is an easy way to prevent a total lose of your data.
6. Run exercises and test your plans in the event of a cyber attack, such as ransomware. – In the event of a cyber attack, many important decisions need to be made very quickly. Make your plan and practice it before you need it.
7. Encrypt all company data. – Keeping your data encrypted ensures that any data on stolen devices is safe.
8. Implement cybersecurity education for your employees. Encourage them to report any suspicious activity they identify on their computers. – Your employees are your most valuable defense against cyber attacks. Their level of cyber education will typically directly translate to how safe your organization is.
9. Identify who to contact in the event of an attack. Build a relationship with an Incident Response Team and your local FBI and/or CISA office. – In the event of a cyber attack, you will need to call in professionals to assist you. Plan out who you will call before you need them.
To review the original actions from the White House statement released on March 21st, 2022, click this link.
"We are currently observing a meteoric rise in the threat level to businesses. From common cyber criminals to cyber mafia organizations and even nation-states, US organizations are under an increasing threat," declared Mr. Guenther. "I strongly advise all US organizations to enact these recommended steps with all urgency."
