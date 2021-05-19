MINNETONKA, Minn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excel High School, a regionally accredited online school based in Minnesota, is expanding its online summer school program to assist students who have fallen behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can begin registering for online summer school courses immediately. With more than 50 core and elective courses available, Excel is prepared to serve students with a variety of flexible and engaging online courses.
"Students everywhere have been greatly affected by the loss of learning caused by the pandemic. Excel's online summer school program is a flexible, affordable option for students who may have fallen behind or those students trying to get ahead," says Rod Clarkson, CEO of Excel High School. "We've been serving students online for nearly 20 years, and our teachers are uniquely qualified to take on the challenges of educating in a post-COVID world."
Excel High School's summer school program offers open enrollment after a hectic year of challenges students and parents faced adapting to new educational needs during the pandemic. According to research conducted by Excel, students lost 136 to 232 days of learning in Math since the onset of COVID-19 school closures. Over 3 million students missed school entirely during the crisis, which has resulted in more demand for high-quality online summer school courses.
Students who enroll at Excel High School for summer school will work with experienced online instructors with curricula designed to meet student-specific needs. With its flexible, easy-to-use learning portal, and self-paced online courses, Excel is an excellent choice for students experiencing a busy summer schedule.
Excel High School's online summer school program includes:
- Standard High School Courses for students who are looking to get ahead.
- The High School Credit Recovery Program offers students access to missing credits.
- Advanced Placement (AP) & Honors
- ACE Courses (College Credits)
Excel High School is regionally accredited and recognized by all colleges and universities for excellence in education. With thousands of 5-star reviews and over a 90% graduation rate, Excel's online summer school program is an excellent choice. Excel's online courses are available to students from public and private schools anywhere in the world.
Parents or students who want to learn more can visit the school website or contact an enrollment advisor at 800-620-3844.
About Excel High School
Since 2005, Excel High School has delivered high-quality, accredited, online K-12 and adult high school programs. The cornerstone of the Excel program includes personalized learning, flexibility to learn where and when students learn best, highly qualified instructors, an award-winning, standards-aligned curriculum, easy-to-use technology, and a diverse online learning community. For more information, call 800-620-3844 or visit https://www.ExcelHighSchool.com. Excel High School is a division of Excel Education Systems, Inc., a global leader in online education.
