MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelera®, the company behind the Excelera Network, today announced the appointment of Diane Wolfe as National Director of Manufacturer Relations. In this role, Wolfe will manage strategic pharmaceutical manufacturer relations on behalf of Excelera and Excelera Network members, including securing access to new and existing specialty products as well as identifying pipeline launch strategies, commercialized product insights and analytics within the health system space. Wolfe's appointment continues the growth of Excelera's pharmaceutical relations team as the company continues to expand solution offerings for health systems, manufacturers and payers looking to improve complex patient care.
"As the prevalence of complex patient populations continues to increase across the U.S., I look forward to collaborating to advance integrated care delivery models that allow our health systems and pharmaceutical partners to deliver improved, more comprehensive care for patients," said Wolfe. "I fully support Excelera's mission of creating innovative solutions based on real-world data and best practices by providing critical insights and data from Excelera's large, ecosystem of leading health systems."
Wolfe most recently served as a Specialty Manufacturer Relations Executive at Humana, where she demonstrated success in strategic pharmaceutical manufacturer relationship management to ensure access to new and existing specialty products, assessment of optimal programs and data service revenue growth. In addition, Wolfe managed contract negotiation and execution of both purchase and service agreements for a large portfolio of accounts. Prior to joining Humana, Wolfe spent nearly 10 years at Premier Healthcare, where she was the Director of Brand Contracting. In this role, Wolfe was responsible for a portfolio of pharmaceutical relationships and drove sustained growth of the portfolio with an annual sales volume over $750 million. Additionally, Wolfe spent 10 years as a pharmacist and pharmacy manager for Presbyterian Hospital Matthews, where she was responsible for all aspects of operations. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy.
"Diane's impressive background of diverse healthcare experience makes her an ideal fit for our growing pharmaceutical relations team," said Becky Rand, VP Manufacturer Relations at Excelera. "With experience at both a leading health system and with Humana, Diane's experience gives her the unique ability to think critically about innovative healthcare solutions from the perspective of many different industry stakeholders. We are thrilled to add Diane to our dynamic team and are looking forward to the passion, perspective and experience she brings."
About Excelera®
The Excelera® Network is comprised of integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers with a deep commitment to caring for complex patients. Through national-scale collaboration, the network more efficiently gains access to limited distribution drugs, utilizes tools, technology, and best practices to deliver high quality care.
ExceleraRx Corp. is a healthcare company that empowers integrated delivery networks, health systems, and large academic medical centers to provide integrated care for complex patients, leading to improved health outcomes and decreased healthcare costs. To learn more, visit http://www.excelerarx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.