Each year, the ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute (ISA100WCI) presents the ISA100 Wireless Excellence In Automation Award to a global end-user company that has demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation with ISA100 Wireless technology. The contents will be made public globally through the public relations activities of ISA100WCI.
The ISA100WCI is pleased to announce that the 2020 Excellence In Automation Award has been presented to Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. The company's contributions and achievements in the promotion of wireless instrumentation over the years through the ISA100WCI have been highly regarded in the industry. It is consistent with the purpose of this award. One of the points that was particularly highly evaluated in this award was the improvement of safe operations and maintenance efficiency by visualizing the operating status of the existing refinery facilities. With the introduction of a wide variety of ISA100 Wireless products, the company has achieved many results, including safer operations and improved maintenance efficiency through enhanced site monitoring and risk management. The company was also recognized for its efforts to promote wireless instrumentation by sharing on-site know-how to maintain the stable operation of wireless networks and disseminating requests and feedback to wireless product vendors through ISA100WCI user seminars.
Introduction to ISA100 Wireless
Aim: Installation of wireless instruments to enhance on-site monitoring for stable operation and reduced maintenance costs at oil refinery plants.
Effect: Visualization of facility operation status enables risk management and work rationalization, and realizes safe operation and improved maintenance efficiency.
Wireless instrument: Difference Pressure transmitter (4pcs), Pressure transmitter (30pcs), Temperature transmitter (18pcs), Vibrometer (48pcs), Flow transmitter (1pc), Level transmitter (5pcs), Gas retector (3pcs).
About Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. Sodegaura Refinery
Sodegaura refinery located on the corner of Keiyo Seaside Industrial Zone in Tokyo Bay, has a production system that can flexibly respond to changes in product demand. Therefore they produce various petroleum products from crude oil from around the world, mainly in the Middle East, and supply them domestically and internationally.
They have various shipping facilities such as sea shipping, tank truck shipping, rail shipping and pipeline shipping. In particular, the marine shipping facility is equipped with one of the largest dedicated piers in Japan, where 120,000-ton class tankers can directly land, and export by large vessels is also possible.
Strengthening on-site monitoring through the introduction of wireless instruments has contributed to the safe operation of refineries, environmental protection, and operational efficiency, and is drawing out the strengths of the Sodegaura refinery.
About ISA100 Wireless
ISA100 Wireless (IEC62734) is an international industrial wireless network standard designed to meet the field needs of the process automation field. ISA100 Wireless is open and interoperable, enabling multi-vendors to build highly reliable large-scale wireless networks.
About ISA100 Wireless Compliance Institute
ISA100WCI (Wireless Compliance Institute) is a non-profit industrial consortium under the umbrella of ISA (International Society of Automation) with the following focus: ISA100 Wireless market penetration activities, awareness information dissemination, technical support, conformance testing services to ensure interoperability. Learn more at http://www.isa100wci.org.
About ISA (International Society of Automation）
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA advances technical competence by connecting the automation community to achieve operational excellence. The organization develops widely-used global standards; certifies industry professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world.
ISA created the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (isa.org/ISAGCA) to advance cybersecurity readiness and awareness in manufacturing and critical infrastructure facilities and processes. The Alliance brings end-user companies, automation and control systems providers, IT infrastructure providers, services providers, system integrators, and other cybersecurity stakeholder organizations together to proactively address growing threats.
ISA owns Automation.com, a leading online publisher of automation-related content, and is the founding sponsor of The Automation Federation (automationfederation.org), an association of non-profit organizations serving as "The Voice of Automation." Through a wholly owned subsidiary, ISA bridges the gap between standards and their implementation with the ISA Security Compliance Institute (isasecure.org) and the ISA Wireless Compliance Institute (isa100wci.org).
For more information on each organization, please visit the website below:
ISA100WCI: http://www.isa100wci.org
ISA: http://www.isa.org/
