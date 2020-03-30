ALBANY, N.Y. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, a leading online education platform, announced an in-depth partnership with Excelsior College to provide affordable options to students looking to complete their degree. Students can use Study.com to complete courses and then transfer as many as 113 credits to Excelsior College, making it one of the most generous transfer programs in the country.
Students can choose between two designated pathways to earn a degree with Excelsior (BS in Liberal Arts or BS in Business) or enroll in any Excelsior degree program (such as cybersecurity, nursing, and health sciences) with the ability to transfer up to 113 credits towards their bachelor's degree.
James N. Baldwin, president of Excelsior College, stated, "Excelsior College is a regionally accredited, not-for-profit distance learning institution founded in 1971. We have a long history of helping students from all backgrounds complete their degree. We are excited to have individuals jump-start their careers, add more value to their organizations, and achieve their educational goals with affordable options through this partnership with Study.com."
Study.com's College Accelerator program enables users to cut the cost of college tuition by more than half by taking college courses online. Students can complete courses taught by qualified subject experts and learn through 5-minute video lessons when it fits their personal schedules. Study.com students work with a success coach to make a degree roadmap and stay on track. Students interested in enrollment with Excelsior must follow standard admissions requirements set forth by Excelsior.
"Excelsior College has been on the cutting edge of making education accessible by being one of the first colleges to provide online classes – breaking the status quo of university education," said Chris Mancini, Chief Growth Officer at Study.com. "Our alignment in mission gives us the utmost confidence to accelerate this partnership and work together to flip the current education model on its head."
For more information about the Study.com partnership with Excelsior College, visit here: https://www.excelsior.edu/partner/study-com/.
For more information regarding admission requirements, please visit https://www.excelsior.edu/admissions/.
About Excelsior College
Excelsior College (excelsior.edu) is a regionally accredited, not-for-profit online college focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. The college contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education. Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are — academically and geographically — removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity. Learn more at excelsior.edu.
About Study.com
Study.com is a leading online education platform helping learners of all ages excel academically and close skills gaps. Study.com's online courses, short animated video lessons, and study tools make learning simple for over 30 million students, teachers, and working professionals. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at http://www.study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.