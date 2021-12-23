EBERSBERG, Germany, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new logistics terminals are impressive with the combination of noax's proven quality, the latest technology and a slim design. The new design has an elegant all-glass front and aluminum housing. Despite the size, the new design has several capabilities, including WiFi, GPS, UPS battery and RFID multireader, integrated into the PC. The capacitive touch provides flawless functionality from edge to edge enabling ideal ergonomic use, even while wearing gloves. The front panel consists of a resistant, hardened safety glass forming the basis for the robust multi-touch. Integrated multi-function buttons are easy to customize in intuitive nSMART user interface. Additional customizations can also be set up using the nSMART software.
Water, dust, constant vibration and extreme temperatures are no threat to the new logistics terminals. They can reliably withstand the most challenging industrial vehicle applications. The L10, L12 and L15 logistics terminals are certified according to protection class IP66 and are perfect for use in everyday logistics processes, strict requirements and in extreme conditions. noax industrial computers provide the latest technology packed in the most modern and sleek design.
About noax Technologies
noax Technologies ranks among the world's leading manufacturers of high-end, rugged and reliable industrial PCs. The company has over 25 years of experience in developing and producing completely sealed systems. noax offers a full spectrum of services ranging from consultation and sales to installation and comprehensive support. noax industrial PCs are used all over the world in the most demanding of industrial environments, at well-known companies in the automotive, logistics, food processing, and chemical industries, amongst others. The computers were developed specifically for industrial use and regularly prove their resistance to heat, cold, moisture, dust, vibration, and shock.
Media Contact
noax Technologies Corp., noax Technologies Corp., 001 (704) 992-1606, info@noaxna.com
SOURCE noax Technologies Corp.