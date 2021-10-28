HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft expert, cites recent Microsoft Exchange Server breaches as evidence that organizations need to pay more attention to protecting their mail servers in a new article. The informative article first asserts that access management is just as critical as uptime.
The author then argues that organizations must bite the bullet and apply security patches in a timely fashion. He also advocates migrating servers to the cloud to ease the burden on in-house IT staff.
"Consider the wealth of information hackers can harvest from email, from personal and financial data to trade secrets," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Organizations need to take steps to tighten security around these key assets."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Exchange Server Breaches Show It's Not Just About Uptime."
Access Management Just as Critical as Uptime
"In general, email service providers focus on uptime guarantees. After all, email plays a critical role in keeping business moving forward, and a downed server can significantly disrupt operations. However, organizations that emphasize availability over security play a dangerous game."
Bite the Bullet and Apply those Patches
"In addition to access management, security patches play an essential role in protecting organizations. In the case of the Microsoft Exchange Server breaches, Microsoft has released several patches. However, six months after the breach hit the news, estimates suggest that nearly one third of impacted servers remained unpatched."
Exchange Server Breaches Emphasize Need for Cloud Computing
"While the Microsoft Exchange Server breaches have caused widespread security concerns, the problem only affects the on-premises versions of Exchange. Cloud-based Exchange environments remain unaffected. For many organizations, crises like these underscore the need to migrate to the cloud."
Limited IT Staff a Concern
"A viral meme claims, 'The entire fiasco of Jurassic Park could have been avoided if they hired one more IT guy.' Like all jokes, the meme contains an element of truth. Many of the victims of the Microsoft Exchange Server breaches involved small to medium businesses (SMBs) with limited IT staff."
Expert Help for Security Teams
An overstretched IT department will lack the resources to conduct continuous monitoring and server maintenance. They may delay applying critical patches because of lack of manpower. And they may not have the expertise to implement an effective cybersecurity solution.
With a partner like Messaging Architects, businesses have the other IT guy they desperately need. Security experts customize a security solution to meet business needs and help business leaders implement identity and access management, migrate safely to the cloud, and ensure systems stay up to date.
