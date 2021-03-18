NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the many websites that offer currency exchange tools, ExchangeRates.org always attempts to stand out from the crowd with its innovative approach to presenting information.
The website has recently introduced its latest update: real-time currency exchange rate of over 170 currencies all over the world. The real-time information allows for better accuracy for any users: travelers preparing for their next outbound trip, commodity traders or even website owners who wish to embed the currency conversion on their premises.
ExchangeRates was previously known for its rich resources which can compare and contrast the current rate with the same period in the past, making it easier for financial and trend forecasts.
Besides currency exchange, the website also provides data on other popular conversions such as gold, silver and over 400 cryptocurrency. In recent years, the search query for cryptocurrency has sky-rocketed.
At the moment, ExchangeRates.org is available in 6 languages, with 10 more being added in the next 2 months, allowing wider and easier access for the public.
About ExchangeRates
Established in 2018, ExchangeRates.org seeks to become one of the leading currency exchange platforms, with up-to-date information on all of the world's currency. The website offers both current and past data of currency conversion and recently expanded to include currency-alternatives such as price, and exchange rate, of gold, silver and cryptocurrency to name a few. In the near future, ExchangeRates is working on an advanced data analysis function, aiding users with necessary tools for study, work and leisure.
For more information, visit https://exchangerates.org/
