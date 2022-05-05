Trent Out Loud on the Red Carpet at the 40th Annual BBPA Harry Jerome Awards

 By Trent Out Loud

The Black Business and Professional Association Celebrates Trent Out Loud at Annual Harry Jerome Awards

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) recently announced the honorees of the Harry Jerome Awards. The BBPA is a charitable organization whose mission is to advance Canada's Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs that support businesses, personal excellence, and more. The announcement named Exclucity founder and CEO Trent Out Loud a recipient of the 2022 RBC Young Entrepreneur Award. Trent was highlighted for his outstanding achievements at the 40th annual Harry Jerome Awards Gala on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

"Receiving the RBC Young Entrepreneur Award at the 40th Annual BBPA Harry Jerome Awards was truly humbling. It is an honor to be recognized by such a prestigious organization for my work as an entrepreneur," says Trent.

From selling T-shirts and du-rags out of the trunk of his car in Montreal to becoming the CEO of one of the most successful brands in Canadian history, Trent Out Loud is the epitome of persistence and dedication. The mental health advocate dives into the peaks and pits of his entrepreneurial journey in his autobiographies, How Sneakers Saved My Life: Book 1 and How Sneakers Ruined My Life: Book 2. With ten storefronts that have employed more than 800 people, Trent Out Loud has transformed the sneaker culture in Canada.

"I hope this serves as proof to the younger generation that it is possible," says Trent. "I am living proof. You are the only obstacle in your way."

The BBPA Harry Jerome Awards is a national event that recognizes and honors excellence in African Canadian achievement while celebrating the evolution of Black leaders. With award categories including RBC Young Entrepreneur, Leadership, Lifetime Achievement, Diversity, Athletics, and more, it is one of the most esteemed national awards in Canada. The recipients of these awards are known for making a mark on the Black community through support and innovation.

To learn more about the annual Harry Jerome Awards Gala, please visit www.harryjeromeawards.com. For media inquiries, please email Valese Jones at valese@candicenicolepr.com. 

