NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the 18th to midnight (UTC+8) on the 25th of January, investors depositing Inflation Hedging Coin (IHC) tokens on the X-Meta Exchange (x-meta.com) will be eligible for an exclusive reward of 5% of the total amount of IHC tokens they deposit. The once-off incentive for token holders is just one among several benefits for traders on the new digital asset trading platform, secured and underwritten by Binance Cloud.
Not surprisingly, some terms and conditions apply. Most importantly, the deposited IHC tokens, which can be purchased on the exchange itself, must be held in account for a continuous thirty-day period to qualify for the 5% reward, which will be distributed on the 3rd of March. Holders can be reassured that they will not be prevented from trading the crypto within the thirty-day period, but will forfeit the reward if they do so. The architects of the unique inflation hedging asset have allocated a total of 10 billion IHC tokens for Airdrop in their Tokenomics. This exclusive airdrop campaign could take up to 50% of the total allocated amount, currently worth around USD 6 million.
Launched in August 2021, the IHC token hedges against rising inflation and gains value by being permanently removed or burned annually. IHC's remarkable growth in a short time period is a testament to some solid fundamentals, but also to the spectre of rising inflation in the United States, which is sending tremors through the global economy. Against this scenario, the benefits of decentralized finance are coming into increased focus, offering secure, flexible, fast, and transparent services, with more and more people enrolling into the digital economy on platforms like X-Meta.
The scale of the airdrop campaign is huge news for both IHC token holders and X-Meta users and is unlikely to be repeated. However, aside from the airdrop reward, IHC token holders on the X-Meta exchange can enjoy a range of other benefits, like:
- Newly registered users who pass the identity verification (KYC) on X-Meta will receive 2000 IHC tokens as a welcoming reward until the end of January 2022.
- IHC token holders on the X-Meta Exchange receive 80% of Net Profit Sharing earned from all of the X-Meta trading fees. The Total Net Profit Sharing Amount is distributed in IHC Token on the last day of each month.
