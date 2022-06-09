A jaw-dropping offer for 'Tech College Instructors', and 'Company Training and Development Managers.' Purchase 'The Maintenance Technician Training Software Bundle' today to avail of the discount. No hidden terms and conditions or extra charges.
LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bin95 has now emerged as a reliable educational licensing company that is currently offering 100+ training products in popular fields like mechanical, maintenance, engineering, automation, and many more. They are currently offering industrial automated control systems curriculum/courseware unlimited students Site and Enterprise Licenses. Until the end of the year, the Maintenance Technician Training Software Bundle is offered at a flat 50% off the perpetual Enterprise Licenses. Obtaining an Enterprise License will allow a school or company to incorporate a stellar curriculum of many courses to students anywhere. With an Enterprise License, these courses can be taught to every student on all their campuses as well as to all company employees, irrespective of company size, for years to come.
The Maintenance Technician Training Software Bundle also has been proven to be popular among global corporations, smaller companies, and organizations, as they can now be availed with a 31% discount per site, or %50 discount for all sites (Enterprise License). It will allow them access to academically designed curriculums according to the standards and comply with the American Higher Education Commission. With the two perpetual unlimited student licenses, companies can skip the hassle of formulating the framework of a new curriculum from scratch through the availability of these predesigned content modules and courses. The Maintenance Technician Training Software Bundle includes 8-course software titles. Best suited for Industrial maintenance technicians, it includes PLC, PAC, HMI, VFD, motor and controls training, the troubleshooting trainer, DeviceNet, and the fluid power course.
As per the initial reports, there are no hidden charges, terms, or conditions when purchasing 'The Maintenance Technician Training Software Bundle' perpetual Enterprise License. With that license, there can be unlimited installations, and there is also no limit on the number of students who can take the courses in this software bundle.
Once downloaded, it can be accessed without the internet, making it a fit for distance learning as it is highly feasible to be accessed anywhere, anytime. The lab manual is also provided for the convenience of course instructors. Additionally, each course in the bundle is a highly interactive windows software program with built-in simulations, audio narration, and extra learning material.
Perpetual Site licenses (SL) and perpetual Enterprise licenses (EL) are available at Business Industrial Network (bin95.com). These industrial control systems training courses (Koldwater Rockwell automation training series) for industrial electrical technicians and maintenance are an excellent low-cost way to enhance the learning in City College, Community College, and Technical University programs, as well as being an out of the box solution for corporate training and development departments.
Corporate training directors, The Brotherhood of Electrical Workers locals, training centers, and technical college instructors use these automation control certificate courseware programs to train in industrial automation control and enhance industrial electricians' electrical training, worldwide.
For more details and information, visit Industrial Maintenance Technician Training
