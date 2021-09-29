FLEMINGTON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy honors five women for their accomplishments and leadership roles in the fields of Information Security, Risk Management and Privacy. This year's Annual Women of Influence Award will be presented by Accenture and Avanade, and recipients will be presented their awards at a virtual ceremony held during the 2021 Executive Women's Forum Virtual Conference. Please join us in congratulating the women listed below!

Executive of the Year:

Dawn Cappelli, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, Rockwell Automation

Edna Conway, Vice President, Chief Security & Risk Officer, Azure at Microsoft

Corporate Practitioner:

Mignona Cote, Security Head, Global and Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services

Dana Garbo, Privacy Officer for the Americas, BD, Becton, Dickinson and Company

Jane Harper, Sr. Director Information Security Risk Management & Business Engagement, Eli Lilly & Company

One-to-Watch:

Marianne Brockhaus, Global Head of Security Learning, Amazon Web Services

Nicole Dove, Business Information Security Officer, WarnerMedia

Haleema Zia, Cybersecurity Researcher, Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research

Private Solutions Provider:

Judith Branham, Managing Director, Aon Cyber Solutions (formerly Stroz Friedberg)

Avani Desai, President, Schellman & Company

LaLisha Hurt, Head of Cyber Risk, Remediation and Governance, Capital One

Public Sector & Academic:

Shu-Jui (Susie Chang), Officer, Government

Vandana Verma Sehgal, Security Advocate, Snyk Inc

"The Women of Influence awards have helped women globally in their careers," says Joyce Brocaglia, EWF Founder, CEO of Alta Associates and Boardsuited. "We are honored to acknowledge these incredible women in information security, risk management and privacy for their phenomenal work. We, the EWF Sisterhood, are because they are!"

About the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:

Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include an Annual Conference, Rising Leaders Forum for Millennial and Gen. Z members, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.

