EXIT becomes the first national real estate organization to adopt DO AudioToursTM, the patented feature that allows home shoppers to listen to a home's story in any language while scrolling through listing photos
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DirectOffer, the real estate technology platform that helps real estate professionals deliver a personalized buying and selling experience while making the dream of homeownership accessible to everyone, today announced that it is partnering with EXIT Realty Corp. International to make the company's patented DO AudioTours available to its agents throughout the U.S. and Canada. EXIT Realty is the first real estate organization to offer DO AudioTours at the enterprise level.
"We are so excited that the EXIT Realty leadership team saw the value of giving their agents access to DO AudioTours," said Kathleen Lappe, DirectOffer Founder and CEO. "We're confident that AudioTours will become an indispensable tool for any agent looking to increase engagement on their listings and build their personal brand while making the process of buying a home easier, especially those who are neurodivergent or face language barriers."
The company's DO AudioToursTM feature empowers agents to bring a home's story to life by including audio in any language to individual listing photos, enhancing the home shopping experience and deepening the emotional connection to both buyers and sellers.
"At EXIT Realty, we are always looking for unique differentiators, and DO AudioTours is one of those tools," said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International. "Today, people live on their phones. They are accustomed to listening to podcasts and audiobooks. We are excited to be the first real estate organization to offer our associates the technology to add audio to their listing photos. It's a way to stand out while making the homebuyer process more inclusive."
EXIT agents will have the ability to record audio directly to property listing photos and create an AudioTour Showcase Page that can be added to a property's MLS listing and shared on social media as well as in email marketing and text messages.
DirectOffer's enterprise platform is designed to help large real estate organizations provide their agents with easy to use marketing solutions that help win more business by reaching more people and delivering a better customer experience. The enterprise platform also offers extensive white label options that allow brokerages and franchisors to amplify their brand.
For independent brokers, team leaders and agents where large scale website integrations may not make sense, the DirectOffer app provides an all-in-one solution that gives independent brokers and agents access to both AudioTours and InterestGrid.
About DirectOffer
DirectOffer partners with the real estate industry to provide cost-effective, easy to use software tools that put the listing agent front and center. Our patented DO AudioToursTM and patent-pending InterestGridTM, are designed to bring transparency to the process of buying and selling homes by expanding listing views, increasing leads and accelerating buyer competition for sellers. We offer affordable, easy-to-use Generation C, ADA-friendly, multi-language technology that makes homeownership more accessible. To learn more about DirectOffer or to download the DirectOffer app go to http://www.directoffer.com or email us at enterprise@directoffer.com to learn more about the company's enterprise solutions.
About EXIT Realty
EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to date, $6.8 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit http://www.exitrealty.com and http://www.joinexitrealty.com.
