NEW HUDSON, Mich., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exotic Automation & Supply, a Premier Parker Hannifin Distributor, announced today their World's Largest Hydraulic Power Unit has advanced to the Top 10 finalist in the Coolest Things Made in Michigan contest, hosted by the Michigan Manufacturer's Association (MMA). The award recognizes exceptional products made across the State of Michigan and celebrates the contributions manufacturers make to Michigan's economy and local communities.
The World's Largest Power Unit was manufactured by Exotic Automation & Supply is capable of 4,800 horsepower with a maximum flow of 2,700 gallons per minute and a capacity of 11,000 gallons of hydraulic oil. The system is the only one in the world of its size.
"We are honored to be acknowledged by the Michigan Manufacturing Association as one of the Top 10 Coolest Things Made in Michigan". Steve Orlando, Vice President of Sales & Marketing said. "This historical power unit, built for an Automotive OEM in Southeast Michigan, is truly one-of-a-kind. To put it into perspective, the unit required a 6.6M BTU roof mounted heat exchanger to cool the oil. The crane to install it was so big we needed a smaller crane to assemble the big crane to reach the roof."
The system took Exotic about 42 months from start to completion and consisted of over 1.9 miles of hydraulic tubing.
"Our record-breaking power unit was possible due to exceptional teamwork, engineering expertise and partner collaboration." Steve Misiakowski, Engineering Director said. "Being recognized by the Michigan Manufacturers Association is a wonderful acknowledgement of all our hard work. Please vote for us so we can take the top spot & earn the title of 2021's Coolest Thing Made in Michigan."
You can vote for Exotic Automation & Supply daily at coolestthing.mimfg.org through Friday, September 24th, 2021. The winner will be announced live during the 2021 MFG Excellence Awards on November 4 in Lansing.
About Exotic Automation & Supply: Exotic Automation & Supply was founded in 1963 and has grown to become one of Parker Hannifin's largest distributors in the United States. Exotic's headquarters is located in New Hudson, Michigan. The company maintains full-service centers throughout Michigan & Indiana with locations in Ann Arbor, Freeland (Saginaw), Lansing, Taylor, Flint, Indianapolis, Jackson, Livonia, Noblesville, Rochester Hills, Shelby Township as well as at the main New Hudson complex.
