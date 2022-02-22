CENTERVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- College students and recent graduates can learn more about cybersecurity and its varied career opportunities at the Community College Cyber Summit (3CS) Career Exploration event on Tuesday, May 24, at Sinclair Community College in Centerville, Ohio.
During these times when more activities and jobs are conducted online, the need for more cybersecurity experts is expanding. This Career Exploration event will help participants understand the field and learn about potential career paths. Two- and four-year college and university students as well as recent graduates will have the chance to interact with professionals in the field. They also will be able to attend 3CS, which is being held May 23-25.
Regional and national companies as well as government agencies and universities will be in attendance to share their openings and advancement prospects. Over 400 college faculty and workforce development professionals from across the U.S. will be at 3CS. Attendees also will be able to learn about different education programs and discuss cyber skills and opportunities.
"The job fair was extraordinary. I went to learn about the different career paths I can take. I met a lot of wonderful professionals and got the help and information I needed to pursue my dreams," said a past Career Exploration attendee.
Financial support is available for students interested in attending 3CS, which also allows entry into the Career Exploration event. Applications for financial support run through Feb. 28. For more information or to register, visit http://www.my3cs.org/career-exploration-2022.
About Community College Cyber Summit:
The Community College Cyber Summit (3CS) is organized and produced by the National CyberWatch Center, National Center for Systems Security and Information Assurance (CSSIA), and National Cybersecurity Training and Innovation Center (NCyTE), which are all funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The outcomes of 3CS will leverage community college cybersecurity programs across the nation by introducing the latest technologies, best practices, curricula, products, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.my3cs.org.
Media Contact
David Tobey, Community College Cyber Summit, (540) 860-0360, dtobey@nationalcyberwatch.org
SOURCE Community College Cyber Summit