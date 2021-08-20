CINCINNATI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GigFlex LLC, the industry leader in geo-intelligent scheduling technology, announced today that the Western & Southern (W&S) Open is expanding its deployment of GigFlex at the 2021 ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event.
GigFlex Geo-Intelligent technology enables the tournament command center to track the onsite location of marshal and player security personnel and enables command center staff to quickly address any identified anomalies in tournament site coverage.
GigFlex also provides marshals with a mobile app that enables them to view their daily rotations assignments directly on their Apple or Android based smartphone, receive alerts and notifications, adjust their schedules and communicate directly with command centers via real-time video or text.
"Our expanded deployment of GigFlex is consistent with our commitment to ensuring a superior experience and the highest degree of safety to all patrons and players attending our event," said J. Wayne Richmond, Tournament Director of the W&S Open. "With more than 20 acres at our venue, we value having this tool to help us monitor the deployment of our teams across the entire grounds at all times."
"We are pleased that the GigFlex mobile App will provide our Marshals and Player Security staff with additional capabilities that will enhance their experience and performance," added Dick Clark, Director of Facilities at the W&S Open. "With GigFlex, our staff can instantly connect via secure real-time Video-Conferencing with our command center to help assess and effectively respond to any security situation that might arise.
"We are pleased to work with the Western & Southern Open again," said Larry Schwartz, CEO, GigFlex. "The expanded deployment of GigFlex at the 2021 tournament reinforces our industry-unique value proposition for premiere global sporting events that seek to provide the highest level of player and patron security at their events.
About the Western & Southern Open
Founded in 1899, the Western & Southern Open is an ATP Masters 1000 and a WTA 1000 tournament. The Western & Southern Open annually welcomes nearly 200,000 fans who come from all 50 states and more than 35 countries and is seen by more than 50 million global viewers in over 160 countries. The tournament is also one of the last stops on the US Open Series before the US Open in New York. Since 1974, the tournament has contributed more than $11 million to various beneficiaries including Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, the Barrett Cancer Center and Tennis for City Youth. The tournament is held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, 20 miles north of Cincinnati in Mason, Ohio. 2021 tournament dates are August 14-22. For more information, visit http://www.wsopen.com.
About GigFlex
GigFlex LLC is the industry leader in GeoIntelligent Scheduling® technology that maximizes the utilization, performance, empowerment and retention of today's mobile workforce. Designed to complement existing scheduling and event security systems, GigFlex solutions can be easily deployed across multiple industry sectors including event security home healthcare, and staffing agencies, enabling clients to quickly generate a positive ROI. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit us at http://www.gigflex.com.
GigFlex and "GeoIntelligent Scheduling" are registered trademarks of GigFlex LLC. Apple and Android are registered trademarks of Apple Corporation and Google Inc., respectively.
Media Contact
Larry Schwartz, GigFlex LLC, +1 (513) 706-2853, lss@gigflex.com
Maya Callahan, GigFlex LLC, 513-253-3297, maya@gigflex.com
SOURCE GigFlex LLC