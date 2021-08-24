NORMAN, Okla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today's students need to be flexible. While an ever-evolving technological landscape and a longer working lifetime provide a lot of opportunities for today's workforce, it also means that students need to have a strong educational basis to build on.
Associate degrees provide that necessary and flexible foundation for students post-high school, regardless of their academic goals.
Through this partnership, students can earn an associate degree for $4,000. The 60 credits for an Associate of Arts degree from York and the 62 credits for an Associate of Science degree from Oklahoma Christian University give students a broad understanding of math, science, writing, and humanities.
According to Rob Reynolds, TEL Education's Executive Director, these on-demand associate degree programs are part of the organization's mission to provide equitable access to college learning for everyone. "These associate degrees are designed specifically to lower the traditional barriers that keep people from continuing their education journey. They allow students to select a university provider, choose the courses they want to take, pay, register, enroll, and begin their course work in a little as 30 minutes and at the most affordable prices."
The Associate of Science degree from Oklahoma Christian University in partnership with TEL is available to anyone, including high school students and adult learners who want to re-start their academic careers.
"This associate degree for high school students is another way Oklahoma Christian University is leading the way in modernizing the delivery of higher education," said Sada Knowles, Dean of New College at Oklahoma Christian University. "The higher education landscape is rapidly evolving, and four-year institutions need to find ways to adapt. This two-year degree allows us to reach out and offer a Christian education to many more students of all different ages and backgrounds."
The partnership with York College provides opportunities for high school students to earn their Associate of Arts degree while they complete their high school diploma. Students who earn both credentials at 18 years old are poised to launch into the workforce or shave two years off the time (and cost) of a bachelor's degree.
According to York College Provost Dr. Shane Mountjoy, this initiative is part of the college's mission to serve families and students across the country. "We believe in service through education," Mountjoy said. "This partnership offers an affordable and convenient pathway for students to begin their college journey. Our hope is that it will allow more people to begin and complete their first degree, giving them improved options for both professional and personal growth."
----------
ABOUT OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY
Oklahoma Christian University (OC) is a higher learning community that transforms lives for Christian faith, scholarship, and service. Located in Edmond, OK, the private university enrolls more than 2,100 students in undergraduate and graduate programs. OC is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Learn more about OC at http://www.oc.edu.
ABOUT YORK COLLEGE
York College is a four-year, private, Christian college located in York, Nebraska. The mission of York College is to transform lives through Christ-centered education and to equip students for lifelong service to God, family and society. York College inspires students to grow intellectually, physically, and spiritually through a caring Christian community of supportive peers, excellent educators and passionate alumni. York College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. For more information, visit http://www.york.edu.
ABOUT TEL EDUCATION
TEL Education is a non-profit organization committed to facilitating equitable access to high-quality, affordable learning in the U.S. TEL offers its library of general education courses to high schools, colleges and universities, and homeschool parents and organizations. As part of its mission to support affordable life-learning, TEL also maintains a free reference library and offers low-cost certificate courses. For more information, please visit http://www.tel-education.org.
