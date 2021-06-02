MILLBROOK, N.Y., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DataParser is widely used by regulated institutions to capture many types of on-line meeting and collaborative content such as Microsoft Teams, Cisco, Slack, Zoom and Bloomberg and then push that content into a client's archival platform. The DataParser does not actually retain content but provides the necessary capture and chain of custody for regulators and eDiscovery.
As part of the DataParser's daily processing, it downloads large files from these meeting platforms. That source content is typically retained on a client's network. However, the DataParser now integrates with Microsoft Azure Blob storage so that these source files may be written out to Azure.
"Saving the original Teams, Bloomberg and Zoom files including audio and video in many cases is necessary for regulatory retention but the files are too large for the client's regulatory archive," offers Charles Weeden, Managing Partner at 17a-4 LLC. "Now the DataParser can write large files to Azure which is both a fully-compliant archive as well as providing inexpensive storage."
DataParser has no impact on the collected data source networks or destination archives. Users' chat and collaboration activities are not disrupted by the DataParser's processes and Compliance officers do not have to make changes to eDiscovery procedures. All ingested data sources are fully indexed and searchable via typical eDiscovery queries in the archive.
DataParser offers on-premise and hosted plans. All major archiving technologies are supported allowing clients to leverage resources and keep compliance costs to a minimum. VMs are supported, including AWS and Azure. Message delivery options include the ability to send via SMTP into an archive, to a file location or a mailbox. The third-party data endpoint for clients using Office 365 for archiving is also supported.
For a free trial or more information about DataParser visit 17a-4.com or email sales@17a-4.com.
About 17a-4 LLC:
17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4's expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.
17a-4's DataParser is the leading independent middleware solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted plans; deployed globally managing enterprise communications. 17a-4's eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. 17a-4's architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
Media Contact
Sales, 17a-4 LLC, (212) 949-1724, sales@17a-4.com
SOURCE 17a-4 LLC