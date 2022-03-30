New Look and New Apps Expand Expedience Integration with Microsoft 365
MANCHESTER, N.H., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expedience Software announced today the 2022 Version-Release of its popular Proposal Automation Suite with a new look and features that further expand its integration with Microsoft 365.
- Word-centric Content Library – Stores proposal content in native Word format, preserving all formatting, images, tables, embedded videos, and more.
- Excel & Web Portal RFPs – Imports and maps an Excel RFP to a Word table, bringing in all the data 'rules' from the Excel spreadsheet and all the built-in power of Word to the RFP process.
- PowerPoint Publisher – Creates PowerPoint slides based on finished proposals and other Word content to ensure consistency between proposals and presentations.
- Outlook Email – Store boilerplate email messages in expanded Content Library
"We are enthusiastic about this new product lineup," says VP of Sales Jason Anderson. "This new release builds on our proven success with Microsoft Office and expands our support for Proposal and Sales Teams."
For pricing information and to see if the Expedience Proposal Suite is right for you, contact Expedience at sales@expediencesoftware.com.
About Expedience Software
Expedience Software, founded by pioneers in proposal automation, harnesses the power of Microsoft® Word to drive better proposal quality while accelerating the speed and effectiveness of proposal teams around the world. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., with a presence in Dallas, San Diego, Omaha, and Portland, Expedience serves hundreds of companies in the financial, asset management, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, and technology industries.
The company's rapidly growing footprint extends to customers throughout the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. Named Leading Proposal Automation Software Company by Global Insights and one of the 20 Most Promising Sales Tech Solution Providers by CIOReview, Expedience continues to lead the industry with its innovative expansion of the Microsoft Office suite. Learn more at https://www.expediencesoftware.com.
Follow Us on Social Media: LinkedIn Facebook YouTube
Media Contact
Sharon Coddington, Expedience Software, +1 (978) 378-5330, scoddington@expediencesoftware.com
SOURCE Expedience Software