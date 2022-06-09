The IN-SITE Online Series from Expediter Services (ES) will be presenting the company's fourth IN-SITE Webinar event for 2022. On June 21, ES will host a webinar that discusses the current state of truck ownership opportunities in today's market while also highlighting Panther Premium Logistics, a Service of ArcBest.
MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expediter Services (ES), a leader in capacity solutions and ownership opportunities within the trucking industry, is pleased to announce the company will be presenting the fourth webinar of its IN-SITE 2022 Online Series. The free webinar is entitled 2022, It's All About You: Spotlighting Panther Premium Logistics, a Service of ArcBest & Truck Ownership Opportunities
In addition to examining the current conditions related to truck ownership and starting a trucking business, this edition of the IN-SITE will discuss the strong working relationship that has been built between ES and Panther Premium Logistics, one of the partner carriers within the ES Community. The live webinar event will take place on Tuesday, June 21st from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. EDT. Replays of the webinar will be available for all who register for the event.
Free registrations for the live event and access to the replay of the webinar are available through the following link: https://driverwave.com/l/497/285/expediterservices-webinar
The panel for this edition of the IN-SITE 2022 Webinar Series will feature two of the key people overseeing the recruiting process at Panther Premium Logistics. Frank Tufano, the company's Director of Owner-Operator Recruiting, and Cory Robertson, Account Manager-Fleet Recruiting, will be sharing perspective on the state of the industry and opportunities with Panther.
ES will also have two members of the company's management team as part of the webinar's expert panel. David Withers, Senior Director of Operations and Recruiting for ES, and Danny Vernon, the Director of Truck Sales & Finance at ES, will be part of the conversation during this webinar. Along with examining the current conditions for purchasing trucks and starting a trucking business in today's market, the panel will be dedicating some time to discuss the revolutionary non-traditional lease-to-own program that ES developed in collaboration with Panther Premium Logistics.
This edition of the IN-SITE 2022 Webinar Series will be moderated by Leah Shaver, the President and CEO of the National Transportation Institute (NTI). Founded in 1995, NTI has earned the reputation as a leader in the trucking industry for tracking company driver and owner-operator compensation history, changes and benchmarks. Leah, who also serves as a host on SiriusXM's Road Dog Trucking Radio Channel 146, is one of the foremost experts in the trucking industry on topics related to compensation, driver recruiting and driver retention.
"From the time that we launched the IN-SITE Webinar Series in 2020, we have worked to provide trucking entrepreneurs and aspiring trucking entrepreneurs with information and insights that can be helpful to your business efforts within the trucking industry," said ES President and Co-Founder Jason Williams. "The IN-SITE Webinar series has also provided our company with the opportunity to spotlight our partner carriers as well as other companies and individuals who are part of the ES Community. The expedite sector of the trucking industry is preparing to get together at the Expedite Expo, which will be held July 15-16 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. So, as we head into that event, we are thrilled to be able to spotlight Panther Premium Logistics and the opportunities that they are offering for independent contract drivers and owner-operators.
"As always, I would like to invite anyone who is interested in exploring truck ownership or growing your existing trucking business to join us for our live event or through the on-demand replay," Williams added. "We firmly believe that you will see that we have a strong and supportive community that is focused on helping people achieve success in trucking."
The June 21 webinar event is part of the overall IN-SITE 2022 Online Series, which also includes podcast releases from ES. Each of the webinar and podcast releases in the series feature topics of interest for owner-operators, independent contract drivers, fleet owners and any aspiring entrepreneurs within trucking. The company has consolidated all of the previous webinars and podcasts released as part of IN-SITE 2022 within a single landing page on the ES website. To access previous releases and to stay up to date on the latest from the IN-SITE 2022 Online Series, please visit https://essuccessintrucking.com/insite2022/.
About ES: A full-service, one-stop support company with expertise in financial services, financial technology, relationship lending and general business support, ES has developed highly effective programs focused on creating opportunities for independent contract drivers, owner-operators, and fleet owners in the trucking industry (including the Expedited, LTL, and TL sectors). ES features support in the areas of contract driver services, equipment financing and leasing, truck sales, management services, insurance services, and discount programs. In addition to serving as the leading provider of capacity in the expedited sector of trucking, ES also has built a strong network of independent contract drivers, owner-operators, fleet owners and partner carriers within the over-the-road, general trucking sector of the transportation industry and is quickly becoming a market leader. For more information on opportunities and services offered through ES, visit ESsuccessintrucking.com.
Media Contact
Greg Thompson, Missing Word Solutions, LLC., 1 4232407949, greg@missingwordsolutions.com
SOURCE Expediter Services