RESTON, Va., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 16th, at 2pm EST, Expereo, global provider of managed internet network and cloud connectivity solutions, will present a webinar titled Tomorrow's Internet Today: Optimization, Diversity & China Internet Market. The session is hosted by Expereo experts Keith Altman, VP of North American Enterprise, and Salim Khouri, Director of Global Solutions Engineering.
The April 9th session will focus on:
- How to enhance user experience to the Cloud and provide internet access in restricted and remote locations.
- How enterprises can achieve BGP optimization in China when it does not currently exist.
- Varied wireless technologies for optimal resiliency.
The proliferation of Cloud and SaaS applications and the increased adoption of mobile technology play a large role in the latency issues experienced by corporations and their respective users.
These challenges are significantly apparent across China and routes around the world that are severely congested, even with BGP optimization.
Mr. Altman and Mr. Khouri will share their deep expertise in these solutions and walk through Expereo's process for optimizing global networks regardless of location or site restrictions.
"Even with BPG picking the most efficient routes possible, further optimization is needed for locations like China and regions with restricted access," Mr. Altman remarked. "We look forward to connecting with IT leaders of enterprise corporations and organizations with global reach – particularly in China – to provide insights and solutions on optimizing their networks."
Learn more and register at Expereo's BrightTALK page.
About Expereo
Expereo is a global provider of managed internet and hybrid networks, SD-WAN, and Cloud connectivity solutions. Their portfolio provides internet connectivity, cloud acceleration, network optimization, SD-WAN, network security managed services, and managed professional and field services for network solutions.
Expereo powers enterprise and government sites in over 190 countries. They help customers improve productivity, enhancing the Cloud with agile, flexible, and optimized Internet performance.
For media requests regarding Expereo, please contact Cristina Restrepo at 703-440-7069 or cristina.restrepo@expereo.com.