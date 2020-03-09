COSTA MESA, Calif., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experian announced today that it has received two major industry awards for their Decision Analytics Global Software Group. The 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group selected Experian as a winner in the 'Organization' category. Additionally, Experian was named a Gold Winner of the Team-Department of the Year category in the Info Security PG's 2020 Global Excellence Awards presented by Info Security Products Guide.
Experian has embraced technology, innovation and new sources of data to positively impact people and modernize the way companies conduct business. A perfect example is Experian's global Decision Analytics business, which uses the latest in advanced analytics to help businesses build and protect trusted relationships with customers. Experian Decision Analytics achieves this in a number of ways, whether that be through business intelligence and strategy to turn complex data into actionable insight or through fraud compliance and management to minimize fraud losses while preserving the customer experience.
"On behalf of teams across the Global Software Group, we're pleased to receive this recognition," said Birger Thorburn, Chief Technology Officer, Experian Decision Analytics. "Winning both the BIG Innovation Award and Info Security PG's Global Excellence Award® is a testament to the commitment, creativity and energy that the team brings to Experian and to making a difference for our clients and consumers alike. We are honored to receive these accolades, which recognize our culture and ability to help businesses access, interpret and act on data in innovative ways that create value, benefit consumers and drive positive outcomes for our clients."
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.
"Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Experian as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."
The BIG Innovation Awards for organizations are awarded to organizations whose culture, products, and people are consistently delivering innovative solutions for their community and customers.
The Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards were created to honor and generate industry-wide and peer recognition of best companies, products, people, PR and more from all over the world. These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.
Experian's Decision Analytics Global Software Group has been recognized as a Gold Winner of the Team-Department of the Year accolade for their culture and ability to drive impactful outcomes for clients under the leadership of Birger Thorburn.
More than 35 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process for the Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards.
For more information on Experian Decision Analytics, visit http://www.experian.com/decision-analytics/.
About Experian
Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.
We have more than 17,200 people operating across 44 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.
Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
About Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards
Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.
Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian Information Solutions, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.
