EnGenius ERP1 AC1300 Wave 2 Wi-Fi Range Extender, a compact dual-band 11AC1300 universal Wi-Fi repeater supporting speeds up to 1.3Gbps. Experience speeds up to 2x faster than 11n repeaters and 360° wireless coverage with high-performance internal antennas. Easily set-up and troubleshoot wireless connectivity in the palm of your hand with the EnWiFi App.