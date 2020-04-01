SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today introduced two new wireless headphones – the WF-XB700 and WH-CH710N – providing the perfect hassle-free headphones for any environment.
"We are proud to deliver Sony's latest audio innovations, created with our great customers in mind," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "These new models offer more ways to enjoy Sony's EXTRA BASS and best-in-class noise cancelation, which can help users reduce the distractions of loud ambient noise, both in their homes and outdoors."
Experience Punchy Sound with the WF-XB700's EXTRA BASS™
Featuring Sony's EXTRA BASS technology, the WF-XB700 headphones create precise, punchy rhythms that lift every track and maintain vocal clarity for a superbly rich, well-rounded listening experience.
Bluetooth® technology removes the need for wired connections for ease of use while the Ergonomic Tri-hold structure creates a comfortable fit for both earbuds.
Users can enjoy up to 18 hours of listening thanks to the handy charging case1, while just 10 minutes quick charging provides 60 minutes of music playback. Additionally, an IPX4 rating for water-resistance2 means protection against splashes and sweat so customers can keep moving to the music in the rain or at the gym.
Cancel Out the World with WH-CH710N
Hear more music and less background noise with the WH-CH710N noise canceling headphones. While taking a long-haul flight or commuting to work, the Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancelation (AINC) constantly analyses environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise canceling mode for users' surroundings. Additionally, dual microphones feeding forwards and backwards mean the WH-CH710N headphones catch more ambient sounds than ever before.
Near Field Communication (NFC™) lets users start streaming their music with just one touch while a built-in Li-ion battery allows for up to 35 hours of audio on a single charge. Plus, with quick charging, customers get 60 minutes of playback from just 10 minutes of charging.
With an adjustable metal slider, users can make their headphones the perfect size, while soft, oval-shaped earpads mean they'll never need to take a break from their favorite music.
Pricing and Availability
The WF-XB700 model has a suggested retail price of $129.99 MSRP and will be available in April 2020 for pre-sale in black and blue. For product details, please visit https://www.sony.com/electronics/truly-wireless/wf-xb700
The WH-CH710N model has a suggested retail price of $199.99 MSRP and will be available in April 2020 for pre-sale in black. For product details, please visit https://www.sony.com/electronics/headband-headphones/wh-ch710n
About Sony Electronics Inc.
1 1 time charging case is needed. 9H (earbuds) + 9H (charging case), total of 18H using Bluetooth.
2 The case is not water resistant.