OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boasting an immersive entertainment center and expansive camera system, the LG Stylo™ 6 is now available for purchase online at Boost Mobile for $179.99 (plus tax).
From its 6.8-inch FHD+ FullVision™ Display with stylus to three spectacular rear cameras and a 13MP front-facing camera, the LG Stylo 6 provides a vivid mobile experience perfect for building and celebrating all the ways you live the Stylo life. Streaming and creating content with the world has never been easier with the Stylo 6's long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery1 with Fast Charging, which provides uninterrupted immersion into the best movies, shows, games and content.
The LG Stylo 6 delivers a one-of-kind, rich audio experience thanks to DTS:X 3D Surround. Whether it's movies or music, users can immerse themselves in 3D sound that seems to come from all directions. LG Stylo 6 owners can also put their own spin on things with the device's built-in, spring-loaded stylus pen, allowing for easy writing, editing, doodling, sketching and note taking – even on-the-go.
In addition, LG Stylo 6 is also Voice over LTE (VoLTE) capable. VoLTE is available in nearly all markets nationwide on capable devices. Customers are now able to use voice and data simultaneously as we continue to optimize the experience.
"With the largest LG phone display to date, paired with an incredible triple camera system, customers will never miss a special moment with the LG Stylo 6," said Angela Rittgers, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Boost Mobile. "We're excited to give our customers access to all the fuel they need to keep their passions going and unleash their unlimited potential, even if on a limited budget."
Boost Mobile offers one of the best values in wireless, with no annual service contracts. Plans include unlimited data, talk and text. In addition, service plans include taxes and fees, mobile hotspot, unlimited music streaming and 99% nationwide coverage with voice roaming.
For full details on the device and pricing, please visit BoostMobile.com.
1 Actual battery time may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.