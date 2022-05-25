58% of businesses in the US will be fully remote in five years. DesignRush reached out to experts to discover how to attract the best remote talent for the most in-demand and hard-to-fill roles in 2022.
MIAMI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An Upwork survey shows that 58% of businesses expect to be fully remote in five years, which affects 40.7 million Americans. IT, Accounting and Marketing industries are some of the top career fields to watch out for, according to FlexJobs.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on how to attract the best remote talent for the most in-demand and hard-to-fill roles in 2022.
1) REMOTE TALENT ACQUISITION SPECIALIST
Experts In Outsourcing General Manager Jalene Royeca believes that businesses should offer flexibility and good project management to attract remote talent acquisition specialists.
"In 2022, the role of a remote talent acquisition specialist will be in high demand, and more so, hard to fill," said Royeca. "To attract this kind of talent, you need to have a system in which they can rely whenever you're not around. You have to consider the different time zone that they are in, identify obstacles that may hinder their productivity, building a system and utilizing the project management tools are one of the most effective ways to do it. Communication is at stake on this matter and you need to provide a system where they can easily share their thoughts, opinions and suggestions. Moreover, a flexible work environment that allows them to balance work and life, competitive salaries and packages as well as embrace diversity and inclusion, looking beyond race and gender."
2) CYBER SECURITY EXPERTS
In the opinion of Colton De Vos, marketing and communications specialist at Resolute Technology Solutions, businesses should promote the direct values of their organizations to attract cyber security experts.
"Cyber security experts are in high demand through 2022 and into the foreseeable future," said De Vos. "The risk continues to grow as cyber security threats threaten more businesses. In fact, 'Information Security Analyst' will be one of the fastest-growing occupations over the next decade. To find the right remote resources, post jobs in cities that have a higher density of that skill set (leverage Indeed Resume or LinkedIn Recruiter to determine the right locations) and tighten up your pitch to include the direct values of working at your organization (compensation, flexibility, growth and training opportunities, etc.)."
3) CLOUD ENGINEERS AND SOLUTION ARCHITECTS
According to Sergey Rys, resource manager at Web Recruiters, businesses should actively offer opportunities for growth and development to attract cloud engineers and solution architects.
"As more people are moving to the Cloud because of the various benefits it carries, Cloud Engineers and Solution Architects will be high in demand in 2022," said Rys. "To attract this talent, companies should offer growth opportunities and further education by investing in innovative and up-to-date technologies."
DesignRush issued the May list of the top recruiting and staffing agencies to help businesses find the right partners to access a pool of the best candidates.
1. Workforce Recruiter - workforcerecruiter.com
Expertise: Recruitment Marketing, Headhunting, Custom Recruiting Solutions and more
2. Xemplar Tradesmen Recruiting - xemplar.com
Expertise: Direct Hire Job Placement, Contract-to-Hire Job Placement, Temporary Staffing and more
3. Purplebox - purplebox.co.in
Expertise: Executive Search, Senior and Middle-Level Hiring, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO Model) and more
4. Future Consulting - futureconsult.co.za
Expertise: Industry Specific Recruitment, Headhunting, Executive Placements and more
5. Human Resource India - humanresourceindia.com
Expertise: Executive Search, Senior & Middle Level Hiring, Staffing Solution and more
6. TSC - thestaffingcompany.asia
Expertise: Software Engineer Staffing, Executive Search, Payroll Outsourcing and more
7. Web Recruiters - web-recruiters.com
Expertise: IT Recruiting, Hiring C-level IT Executives, IT Outstaffing and more
8. Experts in Outsourcing - expertsinoutsourcing.com
Expertise: Certified Headhunters, Comprehensive RPO Solutions, Offshore Staffing and more
9. Resolute Technology Solutions - resolutets.com
Expertise: IT Recruitment, IT Staffing, IT Staff Augmentation and more
10. Brightwing - gobrightwing.com
Expertise: Contract Staffing, Direct Placement, Executive/Retained Search and more
11. InterviewMocha - imocha.io
Expertise: Recruitment Remote Hiring, Virtual University Hiring, Diversity & Inclusion and more
12. Tiger Recruitment - tiger-recruitment.com
Expertise: Recruitment, Talent Acquisition, Diversity & Inclusion and more
13. LGC Hospitality - lgcassociates.com
Expertise: Recruitment, Staffing, Market Analysis and more
14. Confident Staffing - confidentstaffing.com
Expertise: Temporary Staffing, Recruiting & Placement, Employee Leasing and more
15. Snelling Staffing - snelling.com
Expertise: Temporary Staffing, IT staffing, IT Recruitment and more
Brands can explore the top recruiting and staffing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
