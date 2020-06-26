ARLINGTON, Va., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense, a cyber reconnaissance company, today announced it will host an online expert roundtable discussion, titled "Threat Intel in the Real World," on Wednesday, July 1 at 2:30 p.m. EDT. The roundtable is open to the public – people who would like to attend can register now. The roundtable will also be available to view on-demand, beginning immediately after the conclusion of the live session. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions to roundtable members.
KATZCY's Tech and Cybersecurity Trends Channel will host the roundtable, featuring moderator Dr. Chase Cunningham, a cyber intelligence expert and analyst with decades of experience in the military and private sector. The roundtable will feature:
- Rick Holland, chief information security officer and vice president of strategy at Digital Shadows
- Chris Camacho, chief strategy officer at Flashpoint
- Allan Liska, threat intelligence analyst at Recorded Future
- John Grim, head of research, development and innovation of Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center
- Kurtis Minder, co-founder and chief executive officer of GroupSense
Roundtable key topics discussed will include:
- How traditional threat intelligence has added to the "tool overload" problem in enterprises, and why it needs to evolve.
- How threat intelligence is starting to resemble government intelligence operations, where the right information goes to the right people and systems in the right form factor.
- Examples of how intelligence and reconnaissance have enabled enterprises to either stop threats, or respond to them early in the attack cycle to minimize damage.
- How threat intelligence should play into security organizations' big data strategy.
"This is a unique roundtable, where the leaders of the world's top threat intel companies are coming together to discuss the state of the industry and where it must go," Minder said. "We may be competitors, but we share a common goal – to help the 'good guys' stay ahead of the 'bad guys.' And, knowing the personalities of the participants, it should be both insightful and entertaining."
About GroupSense
GroupSense is a cyber reconnaissance company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.