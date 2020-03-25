MODENA, Italy, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert System today announced that Gabriele Donino has been appointed Group Chief Operating Officer. He will be responsible for strengthening Expert System operations worldwide and for enhancing cross-country synergies. His extensive experience in technology and process delivery across insurance and artificial intelligence will be instrumental in building scale and enhancing service to Expert System's customers and partners.
"I am pleased to join Expert System as it further establishes its global leadership in the artificial intelligence market," said Gabriele Donino, Expert System Group COO. "My focus will be on ensuring that we can both scale our delivery and operations flawlessly through rapid growth and deliver the next level of expertise and insight as the trusted partner in applying practical AI to real world business challenges."
Gabriele brings more than 15 years of international experience in operations as well as significant domain expertise in insurance and AI-based innovative technology services. He was previously the Head of Digital and AI Solutions, for the multi-national reinsurer Swiss Re, where he established and led a cross-country organization to support the implementation and delivery of artificial intelligence software with a strong focus on natural language processing, deep learning and machine learning. Also during his tenure at Swiss Re, he held a number of senior management positions where he served as Head of IT Professional Services and Head of Enterprise Content Management. Earlier in his career, he worked as Senior Developer for the European Southern Observatory in Germany. Gabriele has a degree in Computer Science from the University of Milan with a specialization in Quantum Computing, and he earned an MBA in technology management from the Open University, Milton Keynes, UK.
Walt Mayo, Expert System Group CEO said: "I'm thrilled to have Gabriele on our leadership team. He brings an outstanding track record in driving operational excellence, deep experience in the insurance market, and first-hand expertise in using AI to unlock business value. Gabriele will add the discipline and focus needed to deliver for our customers through this next phase of rapid growth and the thought leadership to work with them to realize the full value of the Expert System AI platform."
About Expert System
Expert System is a global leader in artificial intelligence applied to text. Its flagship platform provides a unique mix of natural language understanding and machine learning algorithms to help organizations bring human like comprehension of any kind of text to accelerate business processes, enhance knowledge discovery and improve decision making. Headquartered in Italy (EXSY:MIL), Expert System operates throughout Europe, the Americas, Canada and the Middle East across a vast range of sectors and use cases including content enrichment, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications. It has cemented itself as at the forefront of the artificial intelligence sector working with global businesses such as AXA XL, Lloyd's of London, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, IMF and Ebsco.
