LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expertise.com, a top resource for finding the top-ranked service providers in over 200 industries, has published a recent study on the most and least energy-efficient states in 2021. The study examines all 50 states and provides overall scores based on energy consumption and policies.
California ranks #1 as the most energy-efficient state overall based on its low energy consumption per capita and progressive climate-related policies. Minnesota earns high scores with the most climate-friendly energy policies, and Rhode Island consumes the least amount of energy per capita. The report also identifies North Dakota, Wyoming, and West Virginia as the least energy-efficient states.
"Energy efficiency can significantly reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change," says David Franklin, CEO of Expertise.com. "Hopefully, this study will raise awareness about collaborative efforts and policies that can help prevent climate change."
Researchers at Expertise.com applied a wide-ranging methodology using nine metrics across two subcategories. Each metric was graded on a 10-point scale and used to determine the weighted average of each state. To view the complete report and list of most and least energy-efficient states in 2021, visit: https://www.expertise.com/research/most-and-least-energy-efficient-states
Top 10 Most Energy Efficient States in the U.S.
1. California
2. New York
3. Rhode Island
4. Massachusetts
5. Oregon
6. Vermont
7. Connecticut
8. Maryland
9. Washington
10. Colorado
10 Least Energy Efficient States in the U.S.
1. North Dakota
2. Wyoming
3. West Virginia
4. South Dakota
5. Kansas
6. Nebraska
7. Louisiana
8. Alaska
9. Mississippi
10. Oklahoma
