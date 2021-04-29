LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expertise.com, a top resource for online reviews and the best local experts, has published findings from a recent study on the best and worst states for Americans to start a small business in 2021. Researchers applied a comprehensive methodology using 24 business-focused metrics. The report offers total scores for each state and rankings based on new business environment, available resources, and business costs.
Vermont earned the lowest overall score across the three categories assessed. The state has the highest business costs and one of the least favorable environments for new business. Vermont also has few available resources for entrepreneurs.
"Our research indicates that states like Vermont might not be ideal for a new business. Entrepreneurs should access this recent study to gain more insight on whether or not it makes sense to launch a business in Vermont," says David Franklin, CEO Expertise.com.
Expertise.com evaluated all 50 states and calculated an overall score using a 10-point scale for each metric. The report features three subcategories with corresponding metrics, such as job growth, available loans, median hourly wage, and corporate taxes. To view the complete list of best and worst states for starting a small business in 2021, visit: https://www.expertise.com/research/best-and-worst-states-for-starting-a-small-business-in-2021
