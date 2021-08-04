RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Spine Health Foundation today announced the public release of their free, patient webinar series on Artificial Disc Replacement, featuring award-winning spine surgeons from across the nation.
The 3-part webinar series has two panels focused on cervical (neck) disc replacement and one panel centered on lumbar (low back) disc replacement. Ten spine surgeons, all part of the NSHF Medical & Scientific Board, participated in this patient-centered event originally broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube.
"Our goal is to ensure patients are educated and empowered by information and knowledge as they journey through any kind of spinal health issue, including artificial disc replacement surgery," said Dr. Rita Roy, CEO of the NSHF. "Patients won't find better access to unbiased, top notch spine surgeons anywhere else."
Each webinar panel covers a variety of questions related to the disc replacement procedure, including considerations for potential surgery, preparation and recovery tips and how to choose the right surgeon.
Each panel, led by Dr. Thomas Schuler, CEO of Virginia Spine Institute and Chairman, NSHF Medical and Scientific Board, also took questions submitted by patients in the NSHF patient support community.
NSHF aims to educate the public about the many treatment options available for a wide variety of spine conditions. Their powerful patient community frequently gets the opportunity to hear from those on the cutting edge of artificial disc replacement and other vital surgeries and treatments.
Watch each portion of the webinar here:
Part 1 https://spine-talks.org/artificial-disc-replacement-neck/
Part 2 https://spine-talks.org/artificial-disc-replacement-neck-pt-2/
Part 3 https://spinehealth.org/
NSHF regularly hosts webinars, panels and interviews with experts in the field of spine health. You can learn more about these events by subscribing to their monthly newsletter.
