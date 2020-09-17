PLANO, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA will lead several panel discussions and a keynote at Light Reading's The Big 5G Event. Hosted virtually on September 22-24, the event for telecom professionals is largely focused on 5G while still highlighting other key areas of network innovation. Huawei executives will participate in several panel discussions and conversations throughout the three-day event (registration here). The primary focus will be on the capabilities and opportunities associated with widespread 5G connectivity. Each panel will be moderated by representatives from Light Reading, Omdia and Informa Tech Automotive Group. Additionally, attendees are invited to peruse additional information on Huawei's recent updates and initiatives via the company's virtual booth. Session information and Huawei participation is as follows:
- Interview with Terry Sweeney, Contributing Editor, Informa: Huawei business updates with Daniel Sieberg, VP, Technology & Innovation Thought Leadership
- Keynote – September 22, 1:35 p.m. ET: The Possibilities of Highly Verticalized Approach To 5G with Paul Scanlan, CTO, Carrier Network Business Unit
- Panel Discussion – September 22, 1:50 p.m. ET: Is there an opportunity beyond connectivity for MNOs? With Mohamed Madkour, VP Wireless Networks Marketing & Solutions
- Panel Discussion – September 23, 9 a.m. ET: Beyond infrastructure: Applications and skills with Paul Scanlan, CTO, Carrier Network Business Unit and Mohamed Madkour, VP Wireless Networks Marketing & Solutions
- Panel Discussion – September 24, 1:35 p.m. ET: Shifting gears from data analytics into AI driven insight with Tim Danks, VP Risk Management & Partner Relations
Huawei Technologies USA has a longstanding relationship with Light Reading dating back to 2011, and has been sponsoring The Big 5G Event at a platinum level since 2016, offering its expertise in the 5G space. Huawei is a global leader in 5G innovation, and is #1 in the world for ICT and 5G patents. As a result of its continued efforts and initiatives, Huawei recently won the 5G World 2020 award for "Most Innovative 5G Enterprise Partnership/Trial" for efforts in Wuhan during the epidemic. Spokespeople will emphasize the company's commitment to providing widespread connectivity for all during conversations at The Big 5G Event.
For more information on Huawei's sessions, visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/big-5g-event/sponsors/huawei/
About Huawei
Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.
Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.
At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.
For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:
http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei
http://www.twitter.com/Huawei
http://www.facebook.com/Huawei
http://www.youtube.com/Huawei
Contact: Kimberlee Bradshaw Archibald / kbradsha@huawei.us