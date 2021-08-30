NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As eCommerce becomes increasingly competitive, companies are utilizing available SEO tools to their advantage more and more. As 68% of marketers in B2B agree that SEO and organic traffic increase lead generation more than other marketing methods, experts share reasons for investing resources into upgrading it.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 9,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" - to help eCommerce companies reach broader audiences.
1) SEO INFLUENCES SALES AND REVENUE IN THE LONG-TERM
According to Ishan Gupta, CEO of iMark Infotech, in the long-run, SEO can help the cash flow:
"You're an eCommerce store, alright, but how do you sell?" said Gupta. "How do you appear in the top results of search engine result pages (SERP)? How do you leverage the shopping category in SERPs? It's SEO that's going to get you there. To sell, spike revenue, & sustain long-term results in eCommerce, you need to be serious about SEO."
2) IT ATTRACTS FREE, QUALIFIED TRAFFIC
President of DiscoverTec, Marshal Butler, spoke of the cost-effectiveness that comes with free traffic based on SEO:
"Without SEO, your eCommerce website is missing out on a cost-effective way to attract potential customers while allowing your competition to fill the void," said Butler. "Organic search is an important, long-term solution to receiving free traffic from likely purchasers."
3) A STEADY WAY TO ATTRACT BUYERS, WITH NO AD INVESTMENT
As per Daniel Gillen, the managing director at Cato Marketing, sales that happen through good SEO are the most profitable of all:
"The sales from SEO will always be the most profitable sales a store will ever make," said Gillen. "Unlike sales from Google Ads or Bing Ads etc. there is no marketing cost attached to a sale from SEO/organic traffic. So high amounts of traffic and sales from organic traffic are always great for your bottom line".
To help businesses be more competitive in search, DesignRush released the August list of the top eCommerce SEO marketing companies:
Brands can explore the top eCommerce SEO companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
