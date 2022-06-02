The All-New "Impact" Package is an Innovative B2B Essential Offering for Simple, Yet Strategic Marketing Campaigns and Internal Videos
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Explainify, the leader in premium animated explainer videos, is pleased to announce that it has streamlined its suite of packages into three new tiers. The plan of premium explainer videos continues to build on Explainify's drive to empower B2B organizations to reach and engage their audiences with high-quality animated videos.
As professionals across all industries search for new ways to enhance their video marketing campaigns, learning tools, and increased ROI strategies, Explainify continues to keep up with demands by offering premium, creative, and visually-engaging animated explainer videos.
Explainify recently took into consideration the specific needs and concerns from partners and clients and re-imagined their focused packages. With these concerns in mind, the new three-tier packages were built.
New Packages Plan include:
- Impact: The essential offering features basic motion, one character (if requested), simple text and icons.
- Impress: This performance-driven offering features multiple characters, detailed icons, and more complex interactions.
- Inspire: The high-octane offering that features sophisticated animation, detailed environments, unique motion sequences, and isometric/faux 3D effects.
- Frustration-Free™ Process: All packages include Explainify's 5-step trademarked process, making every project a pleasant experience.
The all-new Impact package is essential to smaller businesses and start-ups, offering the basics of explainer videos at an affordable cost. "We've taken all of our research, along with client feedback, and rolled it into these three packages," says James Maltby, Explainify Vice President. "In particular, Impact being the big change – provides a high-quality explainer video at a lower cost. We're able to do this by limiting the complexity of the animation. The quality doesn't change from package to package. Only the complexity of the animation. That's a big win for us and more importantly for our partners and clients."
To learn more about the three-tier packages and watch the exclusive video detailing each package, visit explainify.com/packages. For more information on the Impact package, check out the Explainify blog, Make an Impact with Your Next Video.
About Explainify
Founded in 2012, Explainify is a leading premium animation explainer video agency known for its work around the world. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas with affiliate offices throughout the United States, Explainify works with organizations from Fortune 500 companies to funded startups. The company has created explainer videos for brands around the world, including such iconic names as Visa, Coca-Cola, Tyson Foods, American Red Cross, General Electric, and Bosch. To learn more, visit - explainify.com.
