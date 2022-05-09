The limited edition will reward early adopters while inviting new followers. It precedes the upcoming release of the series one Explorers NFTs.
LONG BEACH, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exploration Laboratories LLC, ExLabs, today announced a limited edition release of the company's Pioneer Pass NFT collection, available for mint today. This collection rewards early adopters while inviting new followers to join. The news precedes imminent release of the upcoming Explorer NFTs Series One, supporting research & development of space resource acquisition technologies.
The limited edition Pioneer Pass NFTs total just 500 units of the Explorer's Genesis NFT series, and will feature specific and unique graphics within the artwork to identify the collectible NFT as a rarity. Owners of the "Pioneer Pass" will have specific privileges including a buddy pass invite for two friends to the general release presale, and will grant the owners an exclusive series of airdrops commissioned around futuristic space themes that will not be available through any other means. Pioneer Pass holders will also receive three free mints of the second series NFTs, called Primo Astros, each with inherent collector's edition values.
"We want to reward our early ExLabs supporters for sharing our vision and passion of the future with humans in space," says ExLabs Co-Founder, Matthew Schmidgall. "Early access to the Pioneer Pass offers great value and an exclusive spot for the Explorers NFT series two release."
The aim of the ExLabs limited presale release is to create a parallel excitement between the first offerings of the NFT collection and the launch of ExLabs, an aerospace startup on their way to becoming a leader in technology development for the emerging space economy.
About
Exploration Laboratories, ExLabs, is an aerospace company developing the next generation of space exploration task vehicles, designed to capture and deliver asteroid resources. The pedigreed team at ExLabs has been assembled from the very best talent that the modern space and technology industries have to offer, and represents over 100 years of combined space innovation and entrepreneurial success from SpaceX, Boeing, NASA, and more. ExLabs plans to connect humanity to opportunities that have never before been explored. This will lead to an ambitious deep space mission, creating the next generation of super-heavy lift vehicles that will go into deep space and carry out a variety of missions in a first-ever, private enterprise, industrial space exploration. ExLabs is privately held and headquartered in California.
