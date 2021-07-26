JUPITER, Fla., July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q4/2021, the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on supporting technologies for timely diagnosis.
In this segment, viewers will learn about ROSE – an established Rapid On-site Evaluation procedure for evaluation of biopsy specimens at the time of collection. Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will see how ROSE helps experienced Cytopathologists determine if the content is adequate to provide a diagnosis.
"We at ROSE AId are honored to be able to leverage the Advancements educational platform to build awareness among patients and providers that our solution enables physicians in rural and community hospital settings to be able to provide the same standard of care that patients expect at the large urban academic hospitals," said Dale C. Potter, President and CEO of ROSE AId Inc.
In addition, spectators will see how ROSE AId uses artificial intelligence to digitize and automate the ROSE process, increasing availability of ROSE in all healthcare settings, resulting in a reduction of repeat biopsies, timelier diagnosis, and ultimately better outcomes.
"ROSE AId can determine adequacy or inadequacy of a specimen sample while the patient is still in the procedure room so another sample can be collected if required before the patient leaves," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for Advancements. "We look forward to exploring how adding digitization and automation to the process is providing an overall better experience for everyone involved."
About ROSE AId:
Established in 2020, ROSE AId is an AI technology startup focused on using cutting edge image analysis modeling to support efficiency of biopsy specimen adequacy analysis. Formed by a team of successful career professionals who are determined to make a positive impact in healthcare, ROSE AId is on a mission to reduce recall rates to benefit patients, reduce the number of specimen collection passes – therefore reducing procedure time for physicians – reduce hospital costs overall per procedure, and eliminate avoidable costs of repeat biopsies for payers. ROSE AId is partnered with University of Texas Health System as a training partner to provide training data and deep clinical expertise. For more information, visit: http://www.roseaid.com
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call Richard Lubin at 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements