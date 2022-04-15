Discover how developments in metrics-based solutions are helping to improve workplace performance.
JUPITER, Fla., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast later this year, will focus on breakthroughs in research and data analytics technology.
In this segment, Advancements will explore how developments in performance analytics and research are transforming data into easy-to-use, metrics-based solutions to improve company culture, workplace well-being, and operational performance.
Designed to help realize return on culture and workforce well-being, viewers will discover how The Culture Think Tank's metric-based solutions are helping to answer some of the most common questions raised by executives and HR professionals today, resulting in an average 28.6 percent increase in a company's culture and well-being score, in just 90 days.
"The problem I have always had with traditional workforce metrics, like retention and attrition, and the classic once-a-year engagement surveys, is that the metrics are lagging indicators. They don't reflect or respect what a workforce needs when they need it. Our goal is to change this by designing solutions that provide leaders the metrics that make a difference and can be actioned," said William Lindstrom, President & CEO, The Culture Think Tank.
Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will learn about The Culture Think Tank's mission to make the world a better place through performance analytics and research. Spectators will see how identifying and quantifying the metrics that drive company culture and workplace well-being are providing the insights executives and HR professionals need to identify the specific actions they should take to make an immediate impact.
"We look forward to exploring how innovations in comparative data, trend analysis, and metric-driven solutions are providing the real-time insights that executives and senior leaders need to understand and anticipate the needs of their workforce," said John Galvin, producer for the Advancements series.
The Culture Think Tank is an analytics and research center that designs solutions to deliver Return on Culture and improve Well-Being in the Workplace. The Culture Think Tank's goal is to provide a standard set of management metrics that leaders can use to plan, prioritize, and track strategic investments throughout the workforce, in a manner similar to the way that sales marketing, operational, and capital investments are managed.
