SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhiyun, the world's most popular gimbal brand for cameras and smartphones, is pleased to announce the launch of the SMOOTH-X smartphone gimbal. SMOOTH-X is a stylish palm-sized foldable gimbal that weighs only 246g and easily fits into a bag – or even a pocket. With the new dedicated ZY Cami app, SMOOTH-X provides new ways to capture and create stories. Unfold the world with foldable SMOOTH-X – it is a whole new spin on the gimbal.
Power in Simplicity
SMOOTH-X is a new foldable smartphone gimbal which reaffirms Zhiyun's dedication to leading innovation in gimbal design. By rotating the vertical arm, users can turn their gimbal into a palm-sized stylish gadget that is small enough to toss into a backpack or even a pocket. Thanks to the unique design, the axis never blocks the view even in ultra-wide angle shooting.
SMOOTH-X lets users explore the wider world from a broader perspective with a built-in aluminum telescopic rod. It can extend the reach up to 260mm. Now users can include more friends, get more views, and have extra fun.
Simplicity is king, and SMOOTH-X provides the smoothest operating experience because it is unimaginably simple to use. Users can shoot, film, and control zooming with the handy operation panel. The multifunctional M button allows users to capture moments in versatile modes, and switch between landscape and portrait in a breeze.
SMOOTH-X is very beginner-friendly, allowing direct control of phone cameras with Bluetooth connection. Four-hour runtime and direct charging with a power bank keep users powered up for creation.
Intelligent Shooting
Newly added intelligent gesture control feature makes SMOOTH-X a perfect companion for solo travel or group shots. Just make a V gesture or wave to the camera to start taking a photo/video without any timer settings.
Wherever people go, SMOOTH-X follows. Simply frame the desired object of the video shoot, and then let SMOOTH-X do the rest. Slow motion, immersive timelapse and panorama are offered in the function palette.
Awesome & Easy Edit
ZHIYUN's ZY Cami is a dedicated app especially for the SMOOTH-X. ZY Cami provides a system that is smart, friendly, and easy but also offers advanced professional functions. Now there is no more need for tedious, tiring editing – SMART filmmaking mode offers a palette of preset story templates integrated with customized music, camera motions and special effects. Create a film in minutes.
To give users even more control, professional editing software is now available in ZY Cami. Everything a user could possibly need is here: cutting, clipping, adding music, stickers, subtitles, transitions, beauty mode and more.
Pricing and availability
Zhiyun SMOOTH-X will be available for purchase by the end of May at ZHIYUN Official Store at US$59.99.
Read more information at SMOOTH-X features and SMOOTH-X video
About ZHIYUN
Zhiyun Tech is a pioneer and a world leader in gimbals and stabilizers for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators. Zhiyun's innovative solutions and dedication to delivering products that go beyond customers' expectations strengthen the belief that everyone can be an excellent filmmaker with the right gimbal to equip with their shooting device. Learn more about Zhiyun Tech at www.zhiyun-tech.com or check us out on Facebook: @ZhiyunGlobal or follow us on Instagram: @Zhiyun_Tech