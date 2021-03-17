WASHINGTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveNav, the data privacy and governance software provider, announces its 172 ranking on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Washington, D.C. area-based private companies.
"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the D.C. Metro region with this Inc. 5000 award," said Peter Baumann, CEO and Founder of ActiveNav. "At ActiveNav, we're working towards a future of Zero Dark Data, a time where organizations gain complete visibility into their data universe. Data privacy and governance teams try to discover all their data using multiple tools and manual workflows but can't keep up given the sheer amount of data being created every day. ActiveNav addresses this challenge by enabling the automation of data mapping, classification, migration, and deletion. Our customers can achieve rapid minimization of their data universe without needing armies of people or huge budgets."
To support its growth, ActiveNav plans to significantly increase its headcount in 2021, as well as a move to a larger office in the D.C. Metro area. The company has seen revenue increase quarter over quarter, and anticipates this momentum to continue, particularly as data privacy regulations (like Virginia's recent Consumer Data Protection Act) continue to proliferate.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/washington-dc.
"This list proves the power of companies in the Washington, D.C. area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
About ActiveNav
ActiveNav is the data privacy and governance software provider and innovator of DMaaS (Data Mapping as a Service). With ActiveNav, organizations can map, clean, classify, quarantine, and delete sensitive, redundant, obsolete, and trivial data. Hundreds of leading companies and government agencies trust ActiveNav to help them control sensitive data and support compliance with various data privacy regulations such as the CCPA and GDPR. ActiveNav is headquartered in the DC metro area and has offices in Europe and Australia. For more information, please visit ActiveNav.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com
