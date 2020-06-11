CHICAGO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, a leading provider of mobility and fiber connectivity solutions, today announced its advanced mobility network at 1515 Market Street in Philadelphia, PA. The 20 story, Class A, 500K+ square-foot building is prominently located in the heart of Philadelphia's commercial office district and sits above the city's main transportation hub with sheltered access to regional mass transit.
"Accesso has made significant investments in 1515 Market Street, and mobile connectivity is on top of their list," said Greg Spraetz, SVP of Real Estate solutions at ExteNet Systems. "ExteNet adopts a shared communications infrastructure approach, with mobility and high-capacity fiber as key components, in the design and build of our networks. As we focus on delivering secure, reliable and seamless connectivity, our neutral-host networks enable different services including 4G, 5G, broadband, IoT and public safety in a variety of settings including outdoor locales, in-building and campuses. We are extremely pleased to work with Accesso and JLL in addressing the advanced mobile connectivity needs for the building and tenants."
"As part of the renovation of 1515 Market Street, we invested significantly in upgrading our lobby, elevator system, exterior plaza and conference center," said Mark Yacovetta, Director, Asset Management for Accesso, which owns 1515 Market Street. "Seamless mobile connectivity improves the building experience, and we are extremely pleased with ExteNet Systems for the design and build of our network, engagement with the wireless carriers, and the network monitoring services it provides for our tenants."
About ExteNet Systems, Inc.
Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of converged communications infrastructure and services addressing outdoor and in-building wireless, fiber and other advanced connectivity needs of its customers. Our customers include mobile network operators (MNOs), real estate owners, property managers, wholesale carriers, enterprises, municipalities and rural carriers. ExteNet's outdoor networks are deployed in a variety of urban, suburban and rural environments while indoor networks are typically deployed in property verticals like commercial office buildings, sports and entertainment venues, hotels and convention centers, healthcare facilities and transit systems. For more information, please visit https://extenetsystems.com/.
"ExteNet®" is a registered trademark of ExteNet Systems, Inc.
About Accesso
Accesso is a full-service, vertically integrated commercial real estate investment manager, owner and operator that aims to provide superior returns to its U.S. and international individual and institutional investors. Accesso's focus is on acquiring office properties in non-gateway metropolitan statistical areas, representing the fastest growing metropolitan cities and premier suburban submarkets throughout the U.S. Accesso's property portfolio includes 35 office properties covering 15.6 million square feet. Its affiliate, Accesso Services LLC, provides proactive, cost-efficient property management services with an owner's mindset. Accesso Partners LLC is headquartered in Hallandale Beach, FL. and has offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Minneapolis.
