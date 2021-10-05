WOODBIRDGE, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ExtensisHR, a nationally recognized Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing (HRO) services provider, today announced the launch of its new HRCloud Anywhere™ mobile application, the first solution in its expanding ExtensisHR Work Anywhere™ product and service offering for clients. ExtensisHR Work Anywhere™ enables distributed, remote and hybrid organizations to manage their daily HR tasks securely and productively, from anywhere, at any time.
Seamless and convenient solutions, regardless of work location, are becoming more critical as businesses continue to navigate a distributed workforce. The HRCloud Anywhere™ mobile app is designed to further support flexible, digital-first working, and allows users to access their payroll, benefits, and HR information, with fully integrated multi-factor authentication for enhanced security.
Available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, users will enjoy a personalized mobile experience and the ability to:
- Securely view detailed paycheck information such as earnings, pay history, deductions, and tax withholdings
- Easily download and print full pay statements and W2 forms to view important documentation on the go
- Complete annual employee benefits enrollment directly within the app, and quickly view plan elections including medical, dental, vision, and more
- View direct deposit information to simplify banking
- Review time-off requests for a faster way to schedule, cancel and request employee time-off
- Instantly connect with experts from the ExtensisHR Employee Solution Center for one-on-one HR support
- Access ExtensisHR's full suite of employee benefit providers to find participating plan physicians, specialists, hospitals, and medical centers
- Use single sign-on access for Time and Labor Cloud clients to better manage their distributed workforce, control labor costs, and lower risk
"Today's work anywhere employees seek data and tools at their fingertips," said Blake Morris, CEO of ExtensisHR. "The new HRCloud Anywhere™ app was driven entirely by customer feedback and designed for a distributed workforce to experience all functionality typically available on the desktop, now on mobile devices. We are excited about this next phase of innovation as we continue to create solutions tailored to meet the demands of a mobile-first world of work anywhere employees."
Special features for managers will be released in the coming weeks, including additional enhanced manager-level functionality with the same easy-to-use interface. Managers can view employee information such as time-off requests and initiate approvals, view employee pay details, and more.
For more information or to schedule a live demo, contact us at marketing@extensisgroup.com.
About ExtensisHR
Founded in 1997, ExtensisHR is a leading national Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing (HRO) solution provider, focused on delivering exceptional customer service. We specialize in tailored HR solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses, with a comprehensive portfolio, including human resources, benefits, payroll and taxes, employer risk, employee management, recruiting, compliance and next-gen HRIS technology. To learn more or to become a broker partner, visit: http://www.extensishr.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
