LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced it has named Founder and CEO, Bobby Balachandran, of Exterro Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, "LegalTech CEO of the Year" in the second annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Bobby Balachandran is the founder, president and CEO of Exterro, Inc. Balachandran founded Exterro in 2008 as the first Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) firm specifically designed to create technologies that automate complex regulatory, data governance, risk and compliance processes managed by in-house corporate counsels, legal departments and law firms. The company has built a comprehensive Legal GRC platform for corporations to mitigate risks, control costs, and have complete end to end visibility into their legal processes.
Under Balachandran's vision and leadership, Exterro bought AccessData to expand product offerings into digital forensics technology, which is now used by government agencies and local law enforcement to perform highly complex criminal investigations targeting individuals and crime syndicates tied to child exploitation, human trafficking, kidnapping, murder, drug dealing, etc. In addition, with Exterro's FTK® product solutions companies are able to leverage remote or offsite collection and analysis to run investigations against insider threat, external breaches, data exfiltration, and more, keeping the companies' and their customers' data secure.
Originally from India, Balachandran earned a BS in computer science before heading to the U.S. Before founding Exterro, Balachandran held senior level positions at various financial services, healthcare and telecommunications firms where he was responsible for implementing business process re-engineering concepts, including the deployment of software designed to help automate daily activities for many internal departments, but not legal.
"I'm overwhelmed to be recognized in this way by LegalTech Breakthrough. There are so many people to thank along the way but Exterro's success is truly driven by our employees. All of my previous experiences in sectors besides legal is what led me to conceptualize what Exterro could be and the need it could fill," said Balachandran. "I was convinced that the legal industry was rife with opportunities for process improvements that could be driven from lessons learned in these other industries. I wanted our legal GRC to be a holistic enterprise solution that incorporates a comprehensive data inventory, an integrated platform, process orchestration that automates workflow, and finally cloud-based accessibility that offers users access any time, from anywhere."
While his professional achievements are remarkable, his dedication to domestic and global causes are equally impressive. Partnering with various higher education institutions, Balachandran has created Exterro's incubation center in Coimbatore, India. In addition to Bobby's philanthropy in higher education, he has also supported overseas orphanages, sponsored Covid-19 vaccination drives in India, and led double matching campaigns at Exterro where employees donate to numerous groups and charities.
The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,300 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
"Though there are advantages to lawyers creating and innovating for lawyers, sometimes coalescing experiences from various spaces and industries brings a unique perspective while spurring evolution and advancement. Bobby Balachandran is a trailblazer," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "In concert with Bobby's impact on society while leading Exterro, his contributions to the quality of life for others is equally notable. Congratulations on being our choice for 'LegalTech CEO of the Year.'"
