By Extreme Networks, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for June:

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Wednesday, June 10, 2020
    Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:

Stan Kovler

Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Extreme Networks

919-595-4196

skovler@extremenetworks.com

Christi Nicolacopoulos

Director, External Communications

Extreme Networks

603-952-5005

cnicolacopoulos@extremenetworks.com

 

