SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) today announced rapid expansion of its 4th generation cloud footprint and the successful extension of its ExtremeCloud™ IQ unified management platform and new, simplified Pilot subscription model across its family of edge switches and access points. Further demonstrating the value of cloudifying its portfolio, the company also introduced new Portable Branch Kits (PBK) and Rapid Outdoor Connectivity Kits (ROCK), enabling enterprises across industries to use ExtremeCloud IQ to quickly and securely provision, deliver, and manage connectivity in lockstep with organizational requirements to offer secure, reliable, network access anywhere – a capability never more relevant than during this pandemic.
Key Facts:
- ExtremeCloud IQ is the first networking-focused cloud management architecture to be both cloud-hosting agnostic and cloud operating system agnostic. It is a machine learning and AI-driven cloud management platform that simplifies onboarding, configuration, monitoring, managing, troubleshooting, alerting, and reporting for network infrastructure devices and is unequaled in its ability to provide administrators a 360-degree view of device, client, application, and network health and performance.
- ExtremeCloud IQ adoption has grown by 40% in the trailing 12 months. Today, it manages over 1 million devices, with an average of 25,000+ administrator logins per day and ingests over 4 billion management messages daily that feed its machine learning and artificial intelligence engine. ExtremeCloud IQ has a global footprint of 15 regional data centers hosted by Amazon, Google, and soon Microsoft, enabling the infrastructure devices under management, and the clients connected to them, to process more than 4 petabytes of data per day.
- Extreme has moved quickly and ahead of schedule to make ExtremeCloud IQ available across Extreme's edge solutions, including the X465 premium, stackable multi-rate Gigabit Ethernet switch, the top-selling X440-G2 family of scalable, cost-effective switches, and ExtremeWireless™ access points and controllers, including new generation Wi-Fi 6 access points and the ExtremeCloud Appliance. More of the portfolio will be integrated into ExtremeCloud IQ in the coming months to provide IT with extended platform options and ML and AI capabilities.
- Extreme will complete migrating its market-leading, microservices-based 3rd generation cloud architecture to a 4th generation, fully containerized, microservices-based architecture by the end of April. The updated cloud architecture and cloud execution model adds extensive instrumentation and automation capabilities, strengthens its proven cloud-hosting agnostic capability, and now makes the ExtremeCloud IQ cloud operating system agnostic as well.
- ExtremeCloud IQ is available in multiple service tiers. ExtremeCloud IQ Connect provides basic device management and is free with the purchase of any supported hardware platform. ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot builds on Connect's features, offering advanced infrastructure management, reporting, and remediation tools, including ML and AI-driven insights and analytics. The new Pilot subscription is portable across the entire Extreme portfolio of products for the same $150 USD list price, delivering unmatched simplicity and license portability. Additionally, the new Pilot subscription comes with 90 days of data perspective for every customer who purchases the ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot-level subscription starting in May 2020.
- ExtremeCloud IQ also makes it possible to quickly provision, deliver, and manage connectivity across distributed locations from anywhere in the world. This enabled the introduction of new, curated Portable Branch Kits (PBK) and the Rapid Outdoor Connectivity Kit (ROCK), which helps hospitals and other organizations extend secure wireless connectivity to pop-up sites in support of quarantine, testing, and patient care efforts associated with COVID-19. These cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6 solutions deliver secure, encrypted access to the existing infrastructure while maintaining HIPAA compliance.
Executive Perspectives
Bradley Chambers, Director of IT, Brainerd Baptist School
"Our school is focused on distance learning at the moment, but I am using this time to catch up on firmware upgrades that I initially planned on doing this summer. The extended break is giving me plenty of time to test the changes without fear of impacting classroom instruction time. With ExtremeCloud IQ, I can do all of these upgrades from the comfort of my own home. Our school is also in the beginning stages of a summer construction project on a new library, STEM and learning lab scheduled to open in August. Our facilities crew is using the Procore mobile application to work with our general contractor on plans, scheduling, and more. Even without students onsite, our network remains mission-critical."
Abby Strong, Vice President of Product Marketing, Extreme Networks
"Customer and partner response to our ExtremeCloud IQ solution has been extremely positive out of the gate – with more end users signing up daily. We are very pleased with the progress we have made in making the platform accessible across our edge portfolio in such a short timeframe and look forward to integrating our campus solution next. We are also excited to offer our cloud-driven Portable Branch Kit and Rapid Outdoor Connectivity Kit to aid organizations in their business continuity efforts. It is our goal to make cloud-driven networking a reality for IT everywhere, and we are well on our way to doing so."
Additional Resources
- Extreme Elements™ Solutions Page
- Extreme Remote Networking Solutions Page
- ExtremeCloud™ IQ Solution Page
- 5 Important Considerations for Remote Healthcare Connectivity Blog
- The Difference Between Online Teaching and Emergency Remote Instruction Blog
- Extreme Portable Branch Kit Solution Brief
- Extreme Rapid Outdoor Connectivity Kit Solution Brief
- Connect with Extreme via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube,and Instagram
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Extreme Networks, the Extreme Networks logo, ExtremeCloud, ExtremeWireless, and Extreme Elements are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.