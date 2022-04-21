Leader in cloud networking fast-tracks quote generation with leading contract management and CPQ solutions
BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in scalable revenue lifecycle management solutions, today announced it is helping Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud-driven networking solutions, automate its contract management and quoting processes. With a centralized, end-to-end solution, the company has increased productivity among its Global Services Sales organization as a result of faster and more accurate quoting.
Headquartered in Morrisville, NC with locations around the globe, Extreme delivers services and solutions that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways to drive better outcomes.
The Global Services Sales team at Extreme Networks implemented Conga CPQ to streamline its configure, price, and quote process, which the company previously outsourced. Conga's solutions enable Extreme to scale resources more efficiently as well as significantly reduce the time to generate quotes and quote estimates.
"Our relentless focus on innovation and customer success means we are always trying to scale our resources in a way that has a positive impact on customers," said Rob Rosa, Senior Vice President, Global Service Sales at Extreme Networks. "Conga's team understands our business model and has helped us drive greater operational efficiency across our sales organization by helping us automate time-consuming renewal processes, enabling us to focus on more strategic, customer-centric initiatives."
Conga is the leader in managing contracts end-to-end, streamlining contract and lifecycle management for efficiency and insights. Through its Contract Lifecycle Management, CPQ, and broader revenue lifecycle management solutions, Conga helps thousands of organizations transform manual and disjointed processes to improve employee and customer experiences, increase accuracy, speed cycle times, and lower risk.
"As more organizations look to reduce operational costs and drive efficiencies, automating traditional manual processes such as pricing and quoting or contract management enables them to improve the quality of contracts, ensure compliance, and increase sales productivity, all while improving customer satisfaction," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader, Conga. "We are proud to partner with Extreme, a recognized leader in cloud networking, to help support their cross-functional teams in driving enhanced business results."
For more details on Conga's revenue lifecycle solutions, visit https://conga.com/products/revenue-lifecycle-suite.
About Conga
Conga crushes complexity within an increasingly complex world. With our revenue lifecycle management solution, we transform your unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a single critical insights data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team.
Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue operations.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our cloud networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
Media Contact
