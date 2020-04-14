SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced that Wes Durow has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Wes has 25 years of marketing experience including deep cloud and networking domain expertise, most recently serving as the Chief Marketing Officer at Mitel for the last five years. Starting immediately, he will lead the channel, field, product, and digital marketing teams, reporting to Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer.
"We're excited and honored to welcome Wes to our team. He's a proven leader, bringing both exceptional marketing and branding expertise, as well as strong tech acumen helping companies like Mitel, Avaya, and Sonus (now Ribbon Communications) successfully navigate major market disruptions. His leadership and commitment to execution will help us drive our global marketing and channel efforts, accelerate our alignment with global shifts in demand, and elevate our vision of cloud-driven networking," said Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks.
Wes has spent the past decade enabling successful "as-a-service" firms as the world moves from transactions to subscriptions. Most recently, as CMO for Mitel, he helped establish the company as the world's leading provider of cloud-based solutions for communications and collaboration and enhanced its profile and reach by building strong channel marketing programs and establishing partnerships with Major League Baseball and English Premier League teams. Prior to Mitel, he held marketing leadership roles with Sonus Networks and Fonality. He also served as Vice President and General Manager of Global Marketing for Avaya, where he guided all marketing initiatives following their 2009 acquisition of Nortel's enterprise division. Wes began his career in advertising, building brands including American Airlines, Bank of America, Pace Picante Sauce, and Dial.
"It is a privilege to join Extreme Networks and enter a culture so intently and squarely focused on advancing customer success and relationships. I look forward to working with our leadership team, the broader go-to-market organization as well as our channels to drive demand, expand our market presence, and further elevate the Extreme brand," said Wes Durow, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme Networks.
He holds a Master of Science in Advertising from Northwestern University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from the University of Northern Iowa.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
