Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

 By Extreme Networks, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced plans to release financial results for its third fiscal quarter, ended March 31, 2021. The company will announce before market open on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The details for the webcast are:

When:





Wednesday, April 28 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)









Where:





http://investor.extremenetworks.com/









How:





Live over the internet—Simply log on to the web at the address above.









Dial in:





Toll Free: 1 (877) 303-9826 or international: 1 (224) 357-2194







Encore Recording: 1 (855) 859-2056 or international 1 (404) 537-3406







Conference ID: 7695159







A replay will also be available for 7 days following the call.

Follow us on social media and see the Extreme Networks Blog:

https://www.extremenetworks.com/extreme-networks-blog/

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-schedules-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-financial-results-conference-call-301268674.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.